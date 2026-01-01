



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has paid homage to Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, underscoring India's diplomatic solidarity amid regional mourning.





On Thursday, Singh visited the High Commission, where he signed the Condolence Book to express profound sorrow over Zia's passing. Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah welcomed the Defence Minister, highlighting the gesture in a post on X.





Hamidullah noted that Singh conveyed India's condolences on behalf of the nation. This act followed Zia's death, prompting widespread tributes across South Asia.





In a separate post on X, Singh reflected on the visit. "Went to the High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi. Signed the Condolence Book expressing our profound sorrow at the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of Bangladesh," he wrote.





These expressions come as Bangladesh receives messages of support following Zia's demise. Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman shared a heartfelt note thanking supporters at his mother's funeral.





Rahman expressed gratitude to government officials and foreign dignitaries who attended. "In yesterday's moments of deep personal loss, I want to speak from the heart and thank the many individuals whose care and professionalism helped the country conduct itself through my mother's final farewell," he posted on X.





Bangladesh held the Namaz-e-Janaza for Zia on Wednesday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran BNP leader.





The funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.





Zia was laid to rest beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. The event drew significant regional attention, with several South Asian nations sending senior representatives.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended Zia's funeral in Dhaka, marking India's high-level engagement during the mourning period. His presence signalled New Delhi's commitment to ties with Dhaka.





Following Jaishankar's brief four-hour visit, High Commissioner Hamidullah voiced optimism about bilateral relations. In an X post, he wrote of scripting a "new chapter in ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence."





Hamidullah mentioned discussions with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. This exchange hints at pragmatic diplomacy amid Bangladesh's political transitions.





Singh's homage and Jaishankar's attendance reflect India's consistent approach to neighbourhood relations. Such gestures maintain stability in South Asia, even as Bangladesh navigates internal dynamics post-Zia.





Zia, a towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, led the BNP and served as Prime Minister. Her passing closes a significant chapter, with implications for opposition politics and India-Bangladesh engagements.





India's prompt responses, from ministerial visits to condolence missions, reinforce longstanding people-to-people and diplomatic bonds. Observers note this as a stabilizing factor in regional geopolitics.





The events unfold against a backdrop of evolving India-Bangladesh ties, emphasising mutual interdependence in security, trade, and connectivity. Future collaborations may build on these foundations of shared respect.





Based On ANI Report







