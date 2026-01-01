



The Indian government's year-end review has hailed Operation Sindoor as a resounding testament to the nation's unyielding commitment to combating terrorism. Conducted in the early hours of 7 May, this precision military action responded decisively to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.





Indian armed forces executed missile strikes on nine terror camps deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists and marking a calibrated yet decisive blow against the adversary's terror infrastructure.





This operation delivered an unambiguous message to the world: India will not tolerate terrorism, and those who sponsor it will face the full force of retribution. The defence ministry described it as a defining moment in India's military history, symbolising unparalleled precision and national resolve.





By striking at the heart of Pakistan's terror networks, the action underscored India's intent to protect its sovereignty from cross-border brutality.





Operation Sindoor exemplified unmatched multi-domain capabilities, seamlessly integrating traditional domains of land, maritime, and air operations with emerging spheres such as cyber, space, and information warfare.





Strategic foresight and restraint enabled the forces to demonstrate sustained focus on capability development, from intelligence dominance to cutting-edge technology and joint operational readiness. The ministry highlighted this as a classic execution of the nation's will through the seamless integration of all government organs.





A key highlight was the validation of India's 'Atmanirbharta' vision, with home-grown technologies and weapon systems proving their mettle in combat. The operation marked a milestone in technological self-reliance, spanning drone warfare, layered air defence, and electronic warfare.





It stood as a shining example of tri-service coordination, where the Indian Air Force spearheaded aerial assaults, while Army troops held firm along the Line of Control, repelling every Pakistani incursion.





The Indian Navy maintained a robust posture in the northern Arabian Sea, signalling readiness to strike vital Pakistani bases from sea to land. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had previously affirmed in Parliament that Operation Sindoor was merely halted, not concluded.





He warned that any further nefarious acts by Pakistan would provoke an even more intense and decisive response, reinforcing India's transitional shift in its counter-terrorism policy.





The four-day conflict that ensued tested India's defences comprehensively. On 10 May at approximately 1:30 am, Pakistan mounted a massive counter-attack on Indian Air Force bases, army ammunition depots, airports, and military cantonments using missiles, drones, rockets, long-range weapons, and electronic warfare tools. However, India's air defence systems, counter-drone grids, and electronic countermeasures completely neutralised the assault, preventing any damage to critical assets.





In a bold counter-offensive, India struck major Pakistani airbases including Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahimyar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Bholari, accomplishing the mission with success.





Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) soon contacted their Indian counterpart on 10 May, appealing for a halt to hostilities. Formal talks between the two DGMOs on 12 May led to a mutual ceasefire, de-escalating the brief but intense confrontation.





The ministry emphasised that the entire action was purely in self-defence—neither provocative nor expansionist. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Singh's guidance, India safeguarded its borders while destroying terror camps, sending a clear signal to adversaries that the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of Bharat remain non-negotiable.





The effective deployment of state-of-the-art 'Made-in-India' weapons during the operation testified to the strides made towards self-reliance, essential for strategic autonomy in today's geopolitical landscape.





Looking beyond the operation, 2025 showcased India's defence advancements from Operation Sindoor to the Mission Sudarshan Chakra vision. Record defence production and exports, alongside equipping soldiers with the latest technologies and finalising future deals, painted a picture of a secure, self-reliant, and prosperous nation.





This year-end reflection positions Operation Sindoor not just as a tactical triumph, but as a strategic benchmark for India's evolving military doctrine.





Agencies







