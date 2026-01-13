



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has praised the successful flight test of India's indigenous Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), hailing it as a significant milestone for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The third-generation fire-and-forget missile, equipped with top-attack capability, underwent rigorous testing against a moving target, demonstrating its combat effectiveness.





The test took place on 11 January 2026 at the KK Ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, under the auspices of the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad. This achievement underscores DRDO's commitment to developing cutting-edge weaponry tailored to modern battlefield requirements.





In a statement shared via X by RMO India, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, its Development-Cum-Production Partners (DcPP), and the broader defence industry. He described the trial as "an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," emphasising the role of home-grown technologies in bolstering national security.





The MPATGM incorporates advanced indigenous components, including an Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker for precision guidance. This seeker enables day-and-night operations, ensuring reliability across diverse environmental conditions.





Complementing the seeker is an all-electric Control Actuation System, which enhances manoeuvrability and response times. The missile also features a sophisticated Fire Control System, allowing operators to engage targets with minimal exposure.





At its core lies a Tandem Warhead, designed to penetrate the advanced armour of modern main battle tanks. This warhead, developed by DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, promises to neutralise heavily protected armoured vehicles effectively.





Propulsion is provided by a high-performance system crafted by the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune. This ensures the missile achieves the necessary speed and range for top-attack profiles, striking vulnerable upper sections of tanks.





The sighting system, another indigenous innovation from the Instruments Research & Development Establishment in Dehradun, offers superior target acquisition. A Thermal Target System, developed by the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur, simulated realistic tank signatures during the trial.





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) serve as the key DcPP for the MPATGM program. Their involvement bridges the gap between research and mass production, accelerating induction into the Indian Armed Forces.





Versatility defines the weapon's deployment options; it can launch from a tripod for infantry use or a military vehicle launcher for mechanised units. This dual-mode capability aligns with the Army's requirements for man-portable, yet scalable, anti-tank solutions.





The successful test against a moving target validates the missile's fire-and-forget autonomy, freeing operators to seek cover post-launch. Such third-generation features mark a leap beyond wire-guided predecessors like the Milan, reducing vulnerability in high-threat zones.





India's pursuit of indigenous MPATGM stems from the need to replace imported systems amid evolving armoured threats from neighbours. With China and Pakistan modernising their tank fleets, top-attack munitions like this provide a critical edge.





DRDO's ecosystem of laboratories exemplifies collaborative innovation. From seeker technology at Research Centre Imarat to warhead expertise in Chandigarh, the project pools national talent to minimise foreign dependency.





Rajnath Singh's endorsement highlights the strategic pivot towards self-reliance. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has spurred investments in private sector partnerships, with BDL and BEL poised for serial production.





Future trials will likely focus on extreme weather performance and integration with soldier gear. User trials by the Army could follow, paving the way for induction by 2027-28.





This success bolsters India's anti-tank arsenal alongside systems like the Nag and Helina missiles. It signals maturity in guided weapons technology, positioning DRDO as a global contender. For the defence manufacturing ecosystem, the MPATGM opens export avenues. Nations facing similar armoured threats may eye this cost-effective, proven system.





The test reinforces India's resolve in asymmetric warfare domains. Portable yet potent, the MPATGM empowers infantry to counter superior tank numbers decisively. Amid geopolitical tensions, such advancements deter aggression. They affirm that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not mere rhetoric but a tangible force multiplier.





As production ramps up, expect job creation in Hyderabad, Pune, and beyond. The ripple effects will strengthen the defence corridor, fostering technological sovereignty.





The MPATGM's triumph exemplifies precision engineering and national vision, fortifying India's defences for the decades ahead.





Based On ANI Report







