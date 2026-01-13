



Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics, and Information Technology in India, took part in a pivotal Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting in Washington DC.





The event, hosted by United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday, 13 January 2026 (local time), brought together finance ministers and senior officials from key global economies. This gathering underscored the growing urgency to address vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains, particularly rare earth elements essential for advanced technologies.





Secretary Bessent convened the meeting at the US Treasury to foster collaborative solutions for securing and diversifying these supply chains. In a post on X, he highlighted a "strong, shared desire" among participants to tackle key vulnerabilities swiftly. He expressed optimism that nations would opt for "prudent derisking over decoupling," emphasising decisive action to remedy deficiencies in the current setup.





The discussions revealed broad consensus on the need for rapid intervention. Attendees acknowledged that critical minerals supply chains have become highly concentrated, rendering them susceptible to disruptions and manipulation. The US spotlighted its ongoing actions and investments, alongside planned initiatives, to build resilient, secure, and diversified networks.





A diverse array of international leaders attended the ministerial. Australia's Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, was present alongside Canada's Minister of Finance, Francois-Philippe Champagne. From the European Union, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, also handling Implementation and Simplification, participated.





France's Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Energy, Roland Lescure, joined Germany's Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, Lars Klingbeil. Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, represented his nation, while Japan's Minister of Finance, Satsuki Katayama, added Asia-Pacific perspectives.





Mexico's Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Edgar Amador Zamora, and South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Yun-Cheol Koo, contributed to the dialogue. The United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, rounded out the core group of ministers.





India's representation by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw signalled New Delhi's strategic interest in critical minerals, vital for its burgeoning electronics, defence, and renewable energy sectors. US officials including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Export-Import Bank President and Chairman John Jovanovic, and JPMorgan Managing Director Jay Horine also engaged on focal areas.





Throughout the proceedings, participants voiced commitment to learning from one another and collaborating on swift measures. Secretary Bessent thanked attendees for their willingness to pursue lasting solutions, urging enhanced supply chain resilience. This approach aims to mitigate risks without severing vital economic ties.





The ministerial reflects escalating global concerns over dependence on a handful of suppliers, predominantly in China, for rare earths and other minerals crucial to batteries, semiconductors, and aerospace components. For India, with its ambitious push in indigenous manufacturing—from electric vehicles to defence technologies—this forum offers opportunities for partnerships and technology transfers.





Vaishnaw's involvement aligns with India's recent efforts to bolster domestic critical minerals exploration and processing, including auctions of mining blocks and international collaborations. The meeting's emphasis on de-risking could pave the way for joint ventures, potentially reducing India's reliance on imports and enhancing its strategic autonomy.





Outcomes from the discussions may influence future policy frameworks, such as expanded US-India initiatives under the iCET framework or broader Quad partnerships. Secretary Bessent's call for action suggests follow-up mechanisms, possibly including working groups on mining, recycling, and downstream processing.





As nations grapple with geopolitical tensions and supply shocks, events like this ministerial highlight a shift towards collective resilience. India's participation reinforces its role in reshaping global supply chains, balancing economic growth with security imperatives.





The full implications will unfold in coming months, but the shared resolve signals a proactive era in critical minerals diplomacy.





Based On ANI Report







