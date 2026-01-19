



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a fully automated Medium Calibre Ammunition Manufacturing Facility at Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The plant will produce 30 mm ammunition, essential for the Indian Army and Navy.





Speaking at the event, Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing. He emphasised positioning India as a global hub for defence equipment production, targeting over 50 per cent private sector participation soon.





Recalling past ammunition shortages, Singh highlighted the urgent need for self-reliance to bolster defence preparedness. He noted that India now manufactures high-quality, reliable ammunition products.





During the visit, Singh inspected the Pinaka Rocket facility at Solar Group. He flagged off the first batch of Guided Pinaka rockets for export to Armenia, marking a key milestone in India's defence export growth.





Singh praised private sector innovations, including the Multi-Mode Hand Grenade delivered to the Army in 2021 and Nagastra drones by Solar Group. These drones proved effective in Operation Sindoor, precisely targeting terrorist sites.





He also commended the successful test of Solar Group's 'Bhargavastra' Counter-Drone System. Exports of Pinaka missiles from the facility underscore India's shift from importer to exporter.





Describing modern warfare's complexity, Singh stressed integrating energy security, trade, supply chains, technology, and information into defence strategy. He called for a robust industrial base with greater private involvement in manufacturing and R&D.





The government mandates at least 50 per cent indigenous content in defence platforms, even where full domestic production is pending. This has enhanced capabilities and industry confidence.





India's domestic defence production has surged from ₹46,425 crore in 2014 to ₹1.51 lakh crore today, with private sector contributing over ₹33,000 crore. Exports have risen from under ₹1,000 crore to a record ₹24,000 crore.





Singh described the public-private synergy as a unique national strength, urging deeper collaboration for national security. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Solar executives attended.





Agencies







