



China's President Xi Jinping delivered a resolute New Year message on 31 December 2025, declaring that the "reunification of our motherland" remains an unstoppable historical inevitability.





This statement came mere hours after the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command concluded its "Justice Mission 2025" military exercises encircling Taiwan.





The drills involved a comprehensive deployment of PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force units across the Taiwan Strait and surrounding regions to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of the island. Beijing framed these operations as a demonstration of resolve, coinciding with the 80th anniversary commemorations of China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.





Xi's address, relayed through the Chinese Foreign Ministry, emphasised national unity and historical remembrance. He noted the "majestic and powerful" national events marking the anniversary, which included establishing a "Taiwan Recovery Day". These occasions, he said, inspire the Chinese people to honour history, cherish peace, and advance national rejuvenation.





The President highlighted recent unity among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao during the National Games opening ceremony. He reaffirmed commitment to the "One Country, Two Systems" policy, urging these regions to integrate into China's broader development while ensuring long-term prosperity and stability.





Turning to Taiwan, Xi invoked shared "blood and kinship" across the Strait, positioning reunification as an inexorable trend. His words underscore Beijing's long-standing claim over the self-governing island, which China views as a breakaway province inseparable from the mainland.





Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence responded sharply to the exercises. Minister Wellington Koo condemned the PLA's actions as provocative, arguing they undermine regional stability and heighten tensions in the Indo-Pacific.





The "Justice Mission 2025" manoeuvres represent an escalation in China's military posturing around Taiwan. Analysts note the drills' scale—encompassing multi-domain operations—signals Beijing's growing capability for potential blockade or invasion scenarios, testing Taiwan's defences and international resolve.





This follows a pattern of intensified PLA activity. Throughout 2025, China has conducted frequent sorties into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), with recent reports of three aircraft, 17 vessels, and eight ships detected, including one crossing the median line.





Xi's timing of the message amplifies its strategic weight. Delivered on New Year's Eve as drills wrapped up, it blends festive nationalism with military signalling, reinforcing domestic support while warning Taipei and its allies.





Internationally, the exercises have drawn condemnation. The US Pentagon's latest annual report on China's military, released on 23 December 2025, highlights the PLA's expanding threat, particularly its rapid modernisation and Taiwan-focused capabilities.





Taiwan has bolstered its defences amid these pressures, conducting its own drills and seeking advanced weaponry from partners like the United States. The island's leadership maintains that peace depends on deterrence, not capitulation to coercion.





Beijing's narrative frames reunification as a patriotic imperative, but critics argue it masks aggressive intent. Accompanying disinformation campaigns have intensified, with Taiwan warning of fabricated narratives aimed at eroding public morale during the drills.





India has watched these developments closely, given its own border tensions with China. Domestic voices, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, have urged New Delhi to rebut Beijing's claims of mediating the recent India-Pakistan standoff, prioritising sovereignty.





The broader geopolitical context reveals China's multi-front strategy. While pressuring Taiwan, it expands influence elsewhere—from Irish universities raising alarms over academic infiltration to South Asia analysts dismissing Beijing's mediation boasts as sceptical posturing.





As 2026 dawns, Xi's message sets a confrontational tone. The PLA's Eastern Theatre Command, responsible for the Taiwan theatre, emerges more battle-ready, with integrated joint operations showcasing interoperability across services.





Taiwan remains defiant, with its military tracking incursions and allies like the US, Japan, and Australia conducting freedom-of-navigation operations. The risk calculus in the Strait grows precarious, where miscalculation could spark wider conflict.





Beijing's reunification rhetoric persists amid stalled cross-Strait dialogue. Tsai Ing-wen's administration rejects preconditions for talks, while Xi demands adherence to the 1992 Consensus, which Taipei disputes.





Economic interdependence complicates the standoff. Taiwan produces over 90% of the world's advanced semiconductors, making any disruption globally catastrophic. Yet military drills persist, normalising high-tempo operations near the island.





The end of "Justice Mission 2025" offers no respite. PLA activity shows no signs of abating, with daily ADIZ violations routine. Xi's New Year vow signals sustained pressure, testing the endurance of Taiwan's defences and its partners' commitments.





For regional powers like India, these events underscore the need for vigilance. China's assertive posture—from Ladakh to the South China Sea—demands robust deterrence, diversified partnerships, and technological self-reliance in defence.





As the world enters 2026, the Taiwan Strait epitomises great-power rivalry. Xi's unstoppable reunification pledge clashes with democratic resilience, leaving the Indo-Pacific on edge for potential flashpoints ahead.





Based On ANI Report







