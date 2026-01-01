



BSS Materiel Limited, based in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has unveiled an indigenous line-up of first-person view (FPV) drones tailored for tactical roles in the Indian Army's operations.





These drones feature zero Chinese components, adhering to India's military procurement restrictions aimed at bolstering supply chain security and reliability.





They also comply with US National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) standards, paving the way for potential exports and interoperability with allied forces.





The company specialises in designing and manufacturing military materials under the Make in India and Start-Up India initiatives, with a focus on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), counter-UAV systems, and weaponised drones.





BSS Materiel collaborates with foreign original equipment manufacturers and local engineering talent to develop these platforms, prioritising locally sourced subsystems for greater operational resilience. This FPV series supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, equipped with accessories optimised for frontline deployment.





Key specifications of the FPV drones encompass a range of 8 km, a top speed of 120 km/h, a total weight of 3.6 kg, and a payload capacity of up to 2 kg, alongside endurance suited to tactical engagements. These attributes render the drones agile for short-range, high-manoeuvrability tasks, surpassing battery-dependent alternatives in challenging environments. The exclusion of Chinese components mitigates geopolitical risks and sanctions vulnerabilities, fostering a sturdy domestic ecosystem.





Central to BSS Materiel's portfolio is the Yamaduta, a rotary-wing armed UAV powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE), setting it apart from typical electric quadcopters. The latest Yamaduta-3D variant boasts modular weapon interfaces compatible with precision-guided munitions or integrated firearms, such as the AK-203 assault rifle, for close air support and targeted strikes. ICE propulsion delivers superior endurance—ranging from 3 to 13 hours under load—and high-altitude performance, essential for India's Himalayan borders.





These systems address strategic needs amid regional tensions, where rotary-wing UAVs enable vertical take-off without runways, ideal for army aviation units.





BSS Materiel integrates AI for target acquisition, swarm tactics, and counter-UAV resilience via software upgrades, drawing inspiration from DRDO ecosystems. Challenges like weapon stabilisation in hover and recoil management are overcome through modular designs facilitating swift payload exchanges.





Dehradun's headquarters leverages Uttarakhand's burgeoning defence corridor, nearby testing grounds, and ties to regional R&D hubs. Past collaborations, including with BSS Holland on VTOL-fixed wing hybrids, incorporate advanced avionics and autonomy into the FPV series. Social media showcases and defence reports acclaim Yamaduta as a "game changer" in drone warfare doctrines.





Upcoming trials with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces align with indigenisation mandates demanding over 50% local content. Integration with ground control stations enables autonomous or manual operations for convoy protection, VIP security, and anti-drone patrols. As production expands, these drones strengthen India's self-reliance in asymmetric warfare and unlock export opportunities under NDAA compliance.





This progress highlights Uttarakhand's expanding role in defence manufacturing, curbing import reliance and amplifying tactical versatility for ground forces. BSS Materiel's focus on secure, indigenous technologies establishes it as a pivotal player in the evolving UAV market. Overall, the FPV drone series exemplifies strides towards a sovereign defence supply chain.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





