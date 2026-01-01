



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has credited the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with playing a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor. Speaking on the occasion of DRDO's 68th Foundation Day at its headquarters in New Delhi, he highlighted how the organisation's weapon systems proved decisive during the operation.





Singh noted that DRDO-developed equipment performed flawlessly, functioning seamlessly under combat conditions. This reliability not only enhanced operational success but also significantly boosted the morale of the Indian Armed Forces.





The Minister commended DRDO for its unwavering professionalism and dedication to India's national security. He praised the organisation's efforts in bolstering indigenous defence capabilities through the provision of cutting-edge technologies to the military.





Looking ahead, Singh expressed strong confidence in DRDO's ability to realise the 'Sudarshan Chakra' initiative. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2025 Independence Day address, this ambitious project aims to develop a comprehensive air defence system.





The Sudarshan Chakra is designed to offer complete aerial protection to critical installations across India over the next decade. Singh emphasised its strategic importance, drawing lessons from Operation Sindoor, which underscored the critical need for robust air defence in contemporary warfare.





In his address, the Defence Minister portrayed DRDO as more than just a technology developer—it has become a builder of national trust. He described the organisation as a beacon of hope and confidence for the people of India.





Singh highlighted DRDO's expanding collaborations with the private sector, academia, start-ups, and MSMEs. These partnerships have fostered a dynamic, synergistic defence ecosystem, accelerating innovation and efficiency.





He acknowledged recent improvements in DRDO's systems, processes, and project management. Such enhancements have rendered the organisation's operations swifter, more efficient, and dependable.





Urging DRDO to remain attuned to the fast-evolving technological landscape, Singh called for sustained emphasis on innovation. He advocated for greater private sector involvement to drive progress in defence research.





The Minister specifically appreciated DRDO's strides in deep-tech and next-generation technologies. These efforts, he said, will fortify not only military capabilities but also the entire national defence framework.





Singh stressed the imperatives of the current era, where continuous learning is essential. Rapid technological advancements and emerging warfare domains are rendering existing knowledge obsolete at an unprecedented pace.





He advocated for proactive technology scanning, rigorous capability assessments, and forward-looking preparedness. Scientists, he urged, must continually challenge themselves and mentor the next generation to tackle future threats.





During the visit, DRDO Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, Dr Samir V Kamat, provided a comprehensive briefing. He covered the organisation's key achievements in 2025, ongoing R&D activities, and engagements with industry and start-ups.





Dr Kamat also outlined DRDO's roadmap for 2026, including major targets and reform initiatives. These measures are geared towards elevating the organisation's overall performance and agility.





The event saw the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, alongside senior DRDO scientists and officials. Their attendance underscored the high-level governmental support for DRDO's mission.





Operation Sindoor itself emerges as a testament to DRDO's maturation as a world-class R&D entity. The seamless integration of its systems in a high-stakes scenario validates years of investment in self-reliance.





As India navigates complex geopolitical challenges, particularly in South Asia, such indigenous capabilities assume even greater significance. DRDO's role in equipping the forces with reliable, home-grown technologies reduces dependency on foreign suppliers.





The Sudarshan Chakra project aligns with broader national goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. By aiming for layered air defence, it addresses vulnerabilities exposed in modern conflicts, much like those witnessed globally.





DRDO's pivot towards private sector synergy marks a departure from traditional public-sector dominance. This collaborative model has already yielded faster prototyping and cost efficiencies in projects like advanced missiles and UAVs.





Reforms in project management have addressed longstanding criticisms of delays. Streamlined processes now enable quicker transitions from lab to battlefield, as demonstrated in Operation Sindoor.





Deep-tech pursuits, including AI, quantum technologies, and hypersonics, position DRDO at the forefront of global defence innovation. These domains promise disruptive advantages in future warfare.





Singh's call for perpetual upskilling resonates amid disruptions like drone swarms and cyber-air integrations. DRDO must evolve to anticipate threats rather than merely respond.





The Foundation Day briefing revealed 2025 as a landmark year, with milestones in aerospace, missiles, and electronics. Industry tie-ups have scaled production, benefiting firms like HAL and private players.





Looking to 2026, DRDO's roadmap prioritises export potential and dual-use technologies. Reforms aim to cut development timelines by 30 per cent, enhancing competitiveness. This address reinforces the Modi government's vision for a technologically sovereign India. DRDO stands as its vanguard, blending tradition with tomorrow's innovations.





Agencies







