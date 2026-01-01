EAM S Jaishankar exchanges a brief handshake with Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on the sidelines of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka





Pakistan's leadership has once again revealed its desperation by amplifying a mere courtesy handshake between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in Dhaka.





This brief exchange occurred on the sidelines of the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, attended by both dignitaries. Pakistani media and official releases have portrayed the moment as a potential thaw in ties, despite the stark reality of strained relations.





The incident unfolded amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier in 2025, which claimed 26 innocent tourist lives. India has firmly attributed the outrage to Pakistan-backed terror networks, including groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Since then, senior-level contacts between the two nations have been virtually non-existent, underscoring New Delhi's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism.





Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat issued a press release claiming that Jaishankar approached Sadiq during the event, as reported by Dawn. The statement conveniently omits the ceremonial context of the funeral, instead framing the handshake as a diplomatic overture. This narrative serves Islamabad's broader agenda of projecting itself as the proponent of peace amid its internal and external challenges.





In the release, Pakistan reiterated its supposed commitment to "dialogue, restraint, and cooperative measures" since the Pahalgam attack. It highlighted proposals for peace talks and joint investigations to avert "unprovoked aggression and escalation." Such rhetoric rings hollow given Pakistan's track record of harbouring terrorists and denying involvement in attacks on Indian soil.





India-Pakistan relations plummeted after the Pahalgam incident, prompting New Delhi to implement calibrated diplomatic and strategic responses. These measures prioritised national security, scaling down bilateral engagements and suspending participation in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Signed in 1960 under World Bank mediation, the IWT had long symbolised water-sharing cooperation, but India's suspension signalled the gravity of the terror threat.





Further restrictions included curbs on cross-border transit and other interactions, aligning with India's unwavering policy that dialogue cannot coexist with terrorism. New Delhi demanded demonstrable actions against terror outfits and accountability for civilian-targeted attacks, conditions unmet by Pakistan to date.





The pinnacle of India's response came with Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025. Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These targeted infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, the very groups blamed for Pahalgam.





Pakistan attempted escalation, but Indian forces swiftly repelled incursions and struck back at adversarial airbases. This demonstrated India's superior operational readiness and commitment to retaliatory deterrence. Operation Sindoor not only degraded terror capabilities but also reaffirmed the credibility of India's no-first-use-but-firm-response doctrine.





India's position remains crystal clear: any future engagement with Pakistan hinges on mutual respect, verifiable security assurances, and a terrorism-free milieu. New Delhi will not compromise on safeguarding its national interests, especially in the face of persistent proxy warfare.





Pakistan's amplification of the Dhaka handshake reflects a pattern of diplomatic opportunism. Islamabad seeks to internationalise the narrative, portraying India as the aggressor while evading responsibility for state-sponsored terrorism. This tactic aims to garner sympathy from third parties, including at forums like the UN or SAARC sidelines.





The timing of the Pakistani push coincides with domestic turmoil in Islamabad, including economic woes and political instability. By pitching for talks, the establishment hopes to divert attention from internal failures and pressure India into concessions without addressing root causes like terror sanctuaries.





Bangladesh's evolving geopolitical landscape adds nuance. Post-Sheikh Hasina, Dhaka maintains balanced ties with both neighbours, but the funeral gathering highlighted regional interconnectedness. Jaishankar's presence underscored India's supportive role in Bangladesh's transition, contrasting with Pakistan's marginal influence.





India's diplomatic playbook post-Pahalgam has proven effective. Suspension of IWT mechanisms has leveraged water as a strategic asset, compelling Pakistan to confront the costs of its adventurism. Coupled with military precision, these steps have isolated terror sponsors globally.





Operation Sindoor's success has bolstered India's deterrence posture along the Line of Control and International Border. Enhanced surveillance, indigenous weaponry like BrahMos missiles, and integrated theatre commands ensure rapid response capabilities. Pakistan's airbase vulnerabilities were exposed, deterring further provocations.





Looking ahead, Pakistan's pleas for dialogue lack credibility absent concrete de-radicalisation efforts. India's indigenous defence ramp-up, including Tejas Mk2 fighters and S-400 systems, fortifies its strategic autonomy. Engagement, if any, will proceed on New Delhi's terms—terrorism first, talks later.





This episode in Dhaka serves as a reminder of Pakistan's asymmetric warfare playbook. By hyping a handshake, Islamabad tests India's resolve, but history—from Kargil to Pulwama—shows New Delhi's unyielding response to terror. Sustainable peace demands Pakistan dismantle its terror ecosystem, not diplomatic sleight-of-hand.





India's calibrated approach post-Pahalgam exemplifies statecraft: diplomacy backed by resolve. As 2026 dawns, New Delhi's focus remains on Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, robust border security, and partnerships like QUAD to counter regional threats. Pakistan's desperation underscores the efficacy of this strategy.





Based On ANI Report







