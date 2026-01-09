Dhruva Space Private Ltd, a Hyderabad-based full-stack space engineering company, has announced Polar Access-1 (PA-1), a program enabling ten space missions aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C62 rocket.





The PSLV-C62 launch is scheduled for 10:17 am on 12 January from Sriharikota, carrying India’s strategic satellite EOS-N1 as the primary payload, along with 18 piggyback small satellites.





Polar Access by Dhruva Space offers structured, repeatable access to Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO), marking PA-1 as its inaugural edition.





This initiative delivers a coordinated stack of four satellites, five separation systems, and multiple operational ground stations, all managed through Dhruva’s in-house infrastructure, including satellite platforms, launch vehicle integration, separation systems, and Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS).





The missions collectively advance disaster communication, environmental monitoring, education, and commercial Earth Observation, with applications for public institutions and emerging space technology users.





PA-1 notably enables first-time satellite missions for entities in Nepal and several Indian states, fostering broader participation in space activities.





From Nepal, the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN) contribute an Earth Observation and technology demonstration satellite, arranged via NewSpace India Limited (NSIL)-ISRO.





This Nepalese mission targets vegetation density mapping to support environmental monitoring.





In Odisha, CGUSAT-1, developed with CV Raman Global University in Bhubaneswar, marks the state’s inaugural satellite mission.





Built on Dhruva’s P-DoT satellite platform, CGUSAT-1 demonstrates store-and-forward communications tailored for disaster response. Karnataka features DSAT-1, a collaboration with Dayananda Sagar University in Bengaluru, emphasising two-way amateur-band communications and telemetry.





Dhruva supports DSAT-1 via its P-DoT platform, DSOD-1U deployment system, and campus-based ground infrastructure.





Representing India’s Northeast region—encompassing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura—LACHIT-1 comes from Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), led by the institution in Assam.





These university-led efforts fall under Dhruva’s ‘ASTRA (Accelerated Space Technology Readiness & Access) for Academia’ programme, aimed at cultivating long-term state-level space technology capabilities.





Dhruva deploys these missions using its space-qualified P-DoT platforms, DSOD-1U separation systems for launch integration, and sovereign ground stations established on university campuses for operations.





Tamil Nadu contributes a technology demonstration from Chennai-based OrbitAID, showcasing its patented Standard Interface for Docking and Refuelling Port (SIDRP) for on-orbit refuelling.





Dhruva aids this mission through GSaaS, handling telemetry, tracking, command (TT&C), and payload data downlink via its ground stations.





From Gujarat, a 1U technology-demonstration satellite by CubeSat Aerospace for Laxman Gyanpith School in Ahmedabad includes an LED payload simulating an ‘artificial star’ visible from the city.





Dhruva provides launch vehicle integration and DSOD-1U deployment for this Gujarat mission.





Telangana hosts THYBOLT-3, Dhruva’s proprietary satellite on the P-DoT platform, validating a satellite-enabled disaster communication network via amateur radio architecture.





Additionally, PA-1 includes launch integration, DSOD-6U deployment, and comprehensive ground-station support for the first commercial satellite in a constellation from a prominent new-generation enterprise (NGE) customer in Hyderabad.





Satellites such as CGUSAT-1, DSAT-1, LACHIT-1, and THYBOLT-3 will be accessible to the global amateur radio community, inviting licensed operators worldwide to engage in communications and experimentation.





In partnership with the National Institute of Amateur Radio and participating universities, Dhruva plans structured workshops and training on amateur satellites for disaster communication and emergency response.





These initiatives stem from ongoing collaborations with amateur radio and space clubs at CV Raman Global University, Dayananda Sagar University, and Assam Don Bosco University. Participants there have received hands-on training in satellite engineering, mission operations, and ground-station management using campus infrastructure set up by Dhruva.





Abhay Egoor, Chief Technology and Co-founder of Dhruva Space, commented on the launch: “Dhruva Space is systematically scaling as a true full-stack Space infrastructure company—spanning satellite platforms, mission-critical subsystems, separation systems, launch integration, and ground infrastructure, alongside capacity building for long-term Space Tech sovereignty.”





He added that the mission expands Dhruva’s global ground infrastructure across key geographies, enhancing continuous coverage, secure communications, and responsive operations worldwide.





This PSLV-C62 deployment underscores Dhruva Space’s role in democratising space access, particularly for academia, start-ups, and regional innovators across India and beyond.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







