



India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties amid global uncertainties and reviewed cooperation across key sectors including economy, technology, and defence.





Jaishankar highlighted the open conversation on bilateral relations and global developments. He noted that the talks covered advancing partnerships in economic ties, technology, defence, mining, people-to-people exchanges, and multilateral forums. He expressed gratitude for Poland's support in fostering stronger India-EU relations.





Welcoming Sikorski and his delegation, Jaishankar emphasised the timely nature of the meeting given worldwide churn. As nations in distinct regions facing unique challenges and opportunities, he stressed the value of exchanging perspectives on evolving global events. He affirmed that bilateral relations, though progressing steadily, require ongoing nurturing.





The two countries have long enjoyed warm and friendly ties, with recent enhancements in political engagement, economic exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024, which elevated relations to a strategic partnership.





Looking ahead, the ministers reviewed the Action Plan 2024-28 to unlock the partnership's full potential. Discussions encompassed trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies, and digital innovation. Jaishankar pointed out Poland's status as one of India's top trading partners in Central Europe.





Bilateral trade has reached approximately USD 7 billion, reflecting nearly 200 per cent growth over the past decade. Indian investments in Poland exceed USD 3 billion, generating jobs for Poles. Jaishankar underscored India's robust economic growth, vast market, and investor-friendly policies as opportunities for Polish businesses.





Cultural and people-to-people links remain strong, rooted in shared history. Jaishankar referenced the enduring legacy of the Maharaja who aided Poles, and recent initiatives like the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Exchange Programme. Indology studies and yoga's popularity in Poland were also noted as positive developments.





On geopolitical fronts, the ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues, particularly their neighbourhoods. Jaishankar reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine conflict, criticising unfair selective targeting of the country. He urged Poland to maintain zero tolerance for terrorism, citing its familiarity with South Asia's cross-border challenges.





Sikorski responded positively, thanking India for the invitation and mentioning his attendance at the Jaipur Literature Festival. He noted multiple prior visits to India, this being his first since the strategic partnership's establishment. Describing both nations as dynamic regional players, he advocated exploring new cooperation avenues.





Drawing on shared histories of 19th-century colonisation, Sikorski highlighted mutual sensitivities. He fully endorsed countering transnational terrorism, recounting Poland's recent experiences with arsons and a railway sabotage attempt. He agreed on the unfairness of selective tariffs, warning of impending global trade turbulence.





Sikorski praised India's expanding diplomatic presence in Europe through new embassies, viewing it as a commitment to EU ties. He anticipated a visit by Poland's Prime Minister to India soon and expressed eagerness for continued exchanges.





The meeting underscores deepening India-Poland strategic alignment, with potential for enhanced collaboration in defence, technology, and trade amid geopolitical shifts.