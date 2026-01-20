



China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, entered service in November 2025 as a symbol of Beijing’s naval ambitions. This 80,000-tonne vessel represents the country’s first domestically designed carrier fitted with electromagnetic catapults. It stands as the largest conventionally powered warship afloat, underscoring China’s drive towards modern carrier aviation.





According to a military magazine, emerging technical assessments reveal serious operational compromises in its design. Analysts argue these flaws are now influencing plans for a far larger, nuclear-powered successor. The issues highlight the challenges China faces in matching the efficiency of leading naval powers.





A key problem lies in the flight deck layout, particularly the island superstructure’s position. Unlike American carriers, where the island sits further aft, Fujian’s is positioned closer to the deck’s centre. This reduces available space for aircraft handling and creates bottlenecks during intensive operations.





The catapult arrangement exacerbates these constraints. Fujian boasts advanced electromagnetic launch systems, but one catapult encroaches on the landing zone. This prevents its use during aircraft recovery, disrupting workflow.





Another catapult sits too close to an aircraft elevator, forming an additional choke point. Observers link these quirks to a mid-construction switch from steam to longer electromagnetic catapults. The change appears to have forced suboptimal adjustments.





Independent analysts note that this overlap hampers simultaneous takeoffs and landings—a routine capability on US supercarriers. Fujian’s angled flight deck is also shallower and narrower than US designs. This further complicates recoveries, especially in rough seas.





These factors collectively impair sortie generation rates—the pace of launching and recovering aircraft. Estimates suggest Fujian achieves only about 60 per cent of a Nimitz-class carrier’s tempo. Despite superior launch technology, deck inefficiencies curb its real-world potential.





The root cause, according to a Shipborne Weapons Defence Review article cited by the South China Morning Post, is conventional propulsion. Large exhaust funnels and machinery rooms dictate the island and elevator placements. They consume internal volume that could otherwise optimise deck flow.





Nuclear propulsion offers a solution by eliminating these bulky systems. It frees space for better layouts, positioning the island further aft and catapults without interference. This would enable true simultaneous operations.





Moreover, nuclear reactors provide vast electrical output—crucial for electromagnetic catapults, sensors, and electronic warfare gear. They also remove the need for propulsion fuel, allowing more room for aviation fuel, munitions, and support systems.





Endurance benefits are equally compelling. Nuclear carriers avoid frequent refuelling, unbound by the Fujian’s logistical limits. This suits prolonged deployments far from home bases.





Satellite imagery from late 2025 points to rapid progress on China’s fourth carrier, the Type 004, at Dalian shipyard. Large square structures in the hull resemble reactor containment vessels. Experts see this as firm evidence of nuclear power.





Projections place Type-004’s displacement at 110,000 to 120,000 tons—potentially exceeding the US Gerald R. Ford class. It may feature four electromagnetic catapults, mirroring American setups to boost launch capacity.





A redesigned deck could include a smaller, aft-shifted island, maximising forward space for parking, refuelling, and rearming aircraft. Such changes would directly remedy Fujian’s flow issues and elevate sortie rates.





While Fujian suits near-home operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, a nuclear carrier enables sustained power projection into the Indian Ocean and beyond. This signals China’s transition to genuine blue-water capability.





Fujian serves as a vital testbed, exposing carrier design complexities. Its shortcomings refine the blueprint for China’s next generation. Beijing aims to narrow the operational gulf with the world’s premier navies.





