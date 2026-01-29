



Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has held discussions with India's Deputy National Security Adviser, Pavan Kapoor.





The meeting took place in Mumbai, as confirmed by the Consulate General of Iran. This development unfolds against a backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.





The Consulate General shared details on X, noting that Larijani met Kapoor for talks. Such interactions highlight ongoing diplomatic engagements between Tehran and New Delhi, even as global pressures mount.





These discussions come amid sharply deteriorating relations between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran over stalled nuclear negotiations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described a major US naval deployment advancing with "great power, enthusiasm, and purpose."





Trump urged Iran to return to the negotiating table for a "fair and equitable deal" without nuclear weapons. He emphasised that "time is running out," framing the situation as "truly of the essence." He referenced a past confrontation, "Operation Midnight Hammer," which caused significant destruction in Iran.





The US President cautioned that any renewed conflict would be "far worse." He expressed hope that Iran would "quickly 'Come to the Table'" to negotiate. Trump's rhetoric underscores the high stakes involved in the impasse.





Iran responded swiftly through its mission to the United Nations. Tehran stated its willingness to engage with Washington "based on mutual respect and interests." However, in a separate X post, it warned: "BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"





Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, confirmed close monitoring of Tehran's actions. He revealed that "a massive fleet" was heading towards the region. This follows US Central Command's announcement of multi-day readiness drills.





CENTCOM described the exercises as aimed at enhancing asset dispersal, strengthening partnerships, and preparing for flexible responses. The drills seek to demonstrate a "credible, combat-ready, and responsible presence" to deter aggression and reduce miscalculation risks.





These preparations followed a Sunday meeting between CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir. The talks focused on bolstering defensive cooperation between the United States and Israel.





Media reports indicate that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group has entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean. The group includes additional US warships, destroyers, and fighter aircraft. A US source informed The Jerusalem Post of this deployment.





Trump likened the current naval movement to a previous fleet sent towards Venezuela, but larger in scale. He stressed its readiness to "rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary." This builds on Iran's nuclear standoff legacy.





The timing of Larijani's visit to India assumes added significance. As a key Iranian official, his talks with Kapoor could signal Tehran's efforts to shore up regional alliances. India, maintaining balanced ties with both Iran and the US, occupies a pivotal position.





India's strategic interests in the region, including energy imports from Iran and Chabahar port development, likely feature in such dialogues. The meetings may address broader security concerns amid the US-Iran brinkmanship.





Global observers will watch closely for outcomes from the Larijani-Kapoor discussions. They could influence South Asian dynamics, given Iran's proximity and India's role in countering regional instability.





Meanwhile, the US naval posture signals resolve. CENTCOM's drills and the Abraham Lincoln group's advance project American deterrence capabilities across the Middle East and Indian Ocean.





Iran's dual messaging—open to talks yet defiant—reflects its calculated approach. Tehran's UN statement seeks diplomatic avenues, while its warnings deter escalation. Trump's invocation of "Operation Midnight Hammer" serves as a reminder of past US actions. That operation marked a major escalation, and the President's allusion heightens current pressures.





The Israel-US military coordination further complicates the picture. Joint efforts aim to fortify defences against shared threats from Iran. As tensions simmer, diplomatic channels like the India-Iran meeting offer potential off-ramps. Yet, the convergence of naval deployments, drills, and rhetoric points to a volatile near-term outlook.





