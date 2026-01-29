



A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress has visited New Delhi from 24 to 28 January, underscoring Washington's deepening commitment to defence cooperation with India.





Led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, the group included Representative Jimmy Patronis and senior committee staff. This rare display of bipartisan unity highlights the strategic priority both nations place on their partnership amid evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





The visit occurred against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with both countries eager to bolster collaboration. The lawmakers engaged in high-level discussions with key Indian figures, including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





These meetings extended to interactions with leaders from Indian and American defence industries, aiming to foster greater industrial and technological synergy.





Chairman Rogers emphasised the pivotal role of India as a Major Defence Partner for the United States. He noted that conversations centred on bolstering defence ties and advancing technology collaboration to aid India's military modernisation. Such efforts, he stated, would enhance regional stability by supporting deterrence and balance across the wider Indo-Pacific theatre.





Ranking Member Adam Smith reinforced this message, praising the candid dialogue between the two democracies. He described the US-India relationship as vital not only for bilateral interests but for global security. Smith highlighted how open exchanges yield economic gains alongside national security advantages, paving the way for sustained cooperation.





US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, pointed to tangible outcomes from the visit. He affirmed that the discussions propelled practical measures to safeguard citizens on both sides and throughout the region. Gor stressed the reinforcement of ongoing defence initiatives, alignment with India's modernisation ambitions, and a joint resolve for Indo-Pacific stability.





Insiders familiar with the talks revealed a focus on broadening existing cooperation frameworks. Key areas included accelerating defence technology exchanges and pinpointing avenues for co-development and co-production of systems. These steps aim to harmonise the defence industrial bases of the US and India while advancing mutual security goals.





The delegation's itinerary reflected a comprehensive approach, blending governmental diplomacy with private-sector engagement. Meetings with defence industry executives explored joint ventures in manufacturing and innovation, critical for India's push towards self-reliance in defence production. This industrial dialogue complements high-level policy discussions, creating a multi-layered partnership.





India's defence modernisation drive, encompassing indigenous manufacturing and advanced acquisitions, aligns closely with US objectives. The visit signals Washington's support for these efforts, potentially unlocking new deals under frameworks like the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). Such alignments could accelerate transfers of cutting-edge capabilities in areas like drones, missiles, and cybersecurity.





Bipartisan backing in the US Congress marks a significant shift, transcending partisan divides to prioritise the Quad partnership and counterbalance influences in the region. This convergence bodes well for long-term strategic coordination, including joint exercises and intelligence sharing. It also reassures allies of the durability of US-India ties amid global uncertainties.





The delegation's trip reaffirms a maturing defence relationship, with both sides committed to translating rhetoric into action. As regional dynamics intensify, this engagement sets the stage for expanded collaboration, benefiting stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







