



Pakistan's air force chiefs have engaged in high-level discussions with their Bangladeshi counterparts in Islamabad, focusing on a potential defence pact that includes the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Dhaka.





This development signals Islamabad's expanding ambitions in arms exports while strengthening military ties with Bangladesh amid shifting regional dynamics.





The talks involved Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Bangladesh's Air Chief Hasan Mahmood Khan, who deliberated on procuring the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft co-developed by Pakistan and China. Pakistan's military press wing highlighted the detailed nature of these procurement discussions.





In addition to the JF-17s, Pakistan has committed to fast-tracking the delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft to Bangladesh. This package includes a comprehensive training programme and a long-term support ecosystem, underscoring a holistic approach to defence collaboration.





These engagements come against the backdrop of Pakistan capitalising on its air force's perceived successes during the conflict with India in May 2025—the most intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in nearly three decades. Islamabad views this as a showcase for its indigenous defence capabilities.





Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have warmed considerably since the mass protests in August 2024 that forced then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India. Her ouster shattered Dhaka's once-close ties with New Delhi, creating an opening for Islamabad to rebuild historical connections.





The Pakistani military described the recent visit as a testament to the "strong historical ties" between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to deepen defence cooperation and forge a long-term strategic partnership. This marks a notable shift from the estrangement following Bangladesh's 1971 independence war against Pakistan.





Post-Hasina, practical steps have followed: direct trade has resumed for the first time since 1971, and military officials from both sides have held multiple meetings. These moves align with Bangladesh's interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.





Bangladesh heads towards general elections on 12 February 2026, which could elevate the role of a once-banned Islamist party with historical links to Pakistan. Such an outcome might further solidify defence and strategic alignments between Dhaka and Islamabad.





The JF-17 Thunder has emerged as the cornerstone of Pakistan's weapons development and export programme. Recent deals include supplies to Azerbaijan and a substantial $4 billion pact with the Libyan National Army, demonstrating the jet's growing international appeal.





Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, expressed optimism about the sector's economic potential during a Tuesday interview on Geo News. He claimed that surging orders for Pakistani aircraft—battle-tested in recent conflicts—could render International Monetary Fund assistance unnecessary within six months.





This weapons sales push reflects broader ambitions for Pakistan's defence industry to drive national economic transformation. Success in exporting platforms like the JF-17 positions Islamabad as a competitive player in the global arms market, particularly among developing nations seeking cost-effective alternatives to Western systems.





For Bangladesh, acquiring JF-17s would modernise its air force, which currently relies on ageing MiG-29s and F-7s. The Super Mushshak trainers would bolster pilot training capacity, addressing gaps in Dhaka's operational readiness amid regional tensions.





Geopolitically, this pact could reshape South Asian security dynamics. A Pakistan-Bangladesh defence axis might counterbalance India's influence in the Bay of Bengal, especially as Dhaka recalibrates its foreign policy post-Hasina.





India, having hosted the exiled Hasina, may view these developments with concern. New Delhi's traditional defence ties with Bangladesh—evident in joint exercises and equipment supplies—face disruption, potentially prompting a reassessment of its regional strategy.





China's role looms large, given its partnership in JF-17 production via the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation. Beijing's deepening inroads into Bangladesh through infrastructure and Belt and Road projects could facilitate technology transfers and financing for such deals.





Pakistan's export drive also extends beyond aircraft. Systems like the Babur cruise missile and Anza surface-to-air missiles have attracted interest, with Islamabad eyeing markets in Africa and the Middle East to offset economic pressures.





Critics, however, question the JF-17's combat pedigree. While Pakistan touts its performance against India, independent analyses highlight vulnerabilities in avionics and engine reliability, potentially affecting buyer confidence.





Economically, Bangladesh stands to gain from local maintenance and assembly under the proposed pact, mirroring Pakistan's model with China. This could foster joint ventures, creating jobs and technology spillovers in Dhaka's nascent defence sector.





As elections approach, the interim government's defence overtures signal a pragmatic pivot. Prioritising affordability and regional alignment over past pro-India leanings, Dhaka seeks to diversify suppliers amid global supply chain disruptions.





Pakistan's military establishment sees these ties as a strategic win, enhancing its post-2025 conflict stature. Successful exports not only generate revenue but also validate indigenous programmes like the AMK-5 variant of the JF-17.





Looking ahead, the pact could evolve into joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism cooperation—areas of mutual interest given shared threats from extremism. Formalisation post-elections would cement this as a pivotal realignment in South Asia.





In summary, the Islamabad talks herald a new chapter in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, driven by mutual strategic needs and economic imperatives. As both nations navigate internal transitions and external pressures, defence collaboration emerges as a key pillar of their rapprochement.





