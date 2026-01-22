



India and the European Union have reached an agreement to formalise a new Security and Defence Partnership, as announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.





This pact, covering key areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism, is set to be signed next week during a high-profile visit by European leaders to India.





The signing will coincide with the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, who will serve as chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations.





Accompanied by Kallas, the leaders will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Preparations for the visit are progressing smoothly, though not without certain challenges, Ms Kallas noted.





At the heart of the visit lies the anticipated conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU, which remains in the final stages of negotiation. This economic pillar underscores the deepening ties, with the EU positioning itself as one of India's largest trading partners.





Kallas emphasised India's indispensable role in bolstering Europe's economic resilience amid global uncertainties.





The two sides will also unveil a new comprehensive strategic agenda, oriented towards a 2030 horizon. Addressing European parliamentarians in Strasbourg, Kallas highlighted that the joint statement and summit agenda have been crafted with a clear imperative: to deliver tangible outcomes in light of the evolving geopolitical landscape.





Further strengthening bilateral cooperation, India and the EU aim to finalise a Security of Information Agreement. In an increasingly perilous global environment, Kallas argued, such alignments enable mutual benefits through enhanced intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to threats.





Kallas framed the partnership as a timely response to mounting pressures on the rules-based international order, including ongoing wars, coercive tactics, and economic fragmentation. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict entering its fourth year next month, Europe grapples with additional shocks, notably from the transatlantic sphere.





Recent developments in US policy under President Donald Trump have added complexity, including threats of tariffs on European nations unless they support the transfer of Greenland to American control. These tensions have prompted a renegotiation of the foundational transatlantic relationship, pushing the EU to seek diversified strategic partnerships.





Urging greater ambition, Kallas declared that two major democracies like India and the EU cannot afford hesitation.





The partnership extends to practical domains, such as a planned Memorandum of Understanding on a comprehensive mobility framework, easing travel for students, seasonal workers, researchers, and skilled professionals while fostering research and innovation.





In the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the collaboration will prioritise stability through defence of open sea lanes, improved maritime domain awareness, and resistance to coercion. This aligns with shared interests in countering disruptions to global trade routes and enhancing security architectures.





The announcement underscores a pivotal moment in India-EU relations, moving beyond trade to encompass defence and strategic imperatives. As preparations advance, the summit promises to mark a new chapter in mutual reinforcement against a backdrop of global instability.





Based On ANI Report







