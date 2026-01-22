



India is emerging as an indispensable partner for the European Union, particularly as the bloc seeks to bolster its economic resilience amid global uncertainties.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit New Delhi early next week, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations and the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January. This high-level engagement underscores a pivotal reset in ties between the two strategic partners.





Ahead of the summit, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas addressed the European Parliament, setting an optimistic tone.





She described India as becoming "indispensable" to Europe's economic stability and signalled readiness for a robust new agenda encompassing trade, security, technology, and people-to-people connections. Her remarks reflect intensified preparations for the New Delhi meeting, attended by the EU's top leadership.





Kallas characterised the summit as a "pivotal moment" amid renewed political momentum. With the rules-based international order strained by wars, coercion, and economic fragmentation, she argued that two major democracies like the EU and India cannot afford hesitation. Both sides, she emphasised, share a duty to uphold international law, the UN Charter, and a multilateral system suited to 21st-century challenges.





Central to the summit is the adoption of a comprehensive joint EU-India strategic agenda charting the partnership's path to 2030. Leaders aim to move beyond statements of intent, endorsing concrete deliverables to translate words into actions. This agenda addresses pressing global dynamics and fosters deeper collaboration.





Three key initiatives highlight the summit's ambitions. First, negotiators are pushing to conclude the long-pending EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Kallas noted that this deal would open markets, dismantle barriers, and fortify supply chains in critical sectors like clean technologies, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors—vital amid disruptions and geopolitical tensions.





Second, the EU has agreed to advance a new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership, which Kallas anticipates signing in New Delhi. This pact expands cooperation on maritime security, counterterrorism, and cyber-defence, alongside launching talks on a security of information agreement. In an increasingly dangerous world, she observed, closer collaboration benefits both parties.





Third, the two sides plan to finalise a memorandum of understanding on a mobility framework. This will ease movement for seasonal workers, students, researchers, and skilled professionals, while enhancing research and innovation ties—essential for long-term competitiveness.





Kallas highlighted the economic dimensions of the relationship, with the EU already among India's largest trading partners and India positioning itself as a pillar of Europe's resilience. The clean energy and climate partnership merges environmental goals with industrial strength, covering renewables, green hydrogen, and sustainable manufacturing.





On technology and security, the EU-India Trade and Technology Council drives work in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. The strategic focus, per Kallas, is to establish trusted standards that influence global markets proactively.





The partnership also extends to the Indo-Pacific, where Europe and India can promote stability through open sea lanes, improved maritime domain awareness, and resistance to coercion. This regional emphasis aligns with shared interests in secure navigation and strategic autonomy.





Negotiations on the joint statement and strategic agenda have faced hurdles, as Kallas acknowledged. Yet preparations remain focused, with productive engagement from Indian counterparts. This determination stems from a mutual recognition of the need for tangible outcomes in a volatile geopolitical environment.





As New Delhi hosts the EU leadership for Republic Day and the summit, Brussels views India not merely as important but as indispensable to its strategic, economic, and security priorities. This evolving dynamic promises to reshape bilateral ties for the decade ahead.





