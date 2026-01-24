



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in New Delhi on a significant state visit, marking a key moment in India-EU relations. She landed on Saturday and received a warm welcome from Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.





Accompanying her is European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, with both leaders set to serve as chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.





This high-profile visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and the European Union. It precedes an important India-EU summit, where discussions will focus on formalising a long-awaited trade agreement. The timing aligns with Republic Day, amplifying the diplomatic symbolism of the occasion.





Von der Leyen highlighted the potential of this partnership earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos. She described the impending trade deal as "on the cusp of historic" status, signalling ambitious goals for economic collaboration. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has echoed this enthusiasm, calling it "the mother of all deals".





The agreement aims to expand market access for both sides amid challenging global trade dynamics. New Delhi and Brussels seek to counter pressures from US tariffs and Chinese export restrictions. These factors have disrupted supply chains, prompting a push for more resilient economic ties.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met EU ambassadors to emphasise the urgency of closer cooperation. He stressed the need to "derisk the world economy" in light of unpredictable US policies under President Donald Trump. Stronger India-EU engagement could foster resilient supply chains and shared global responsibilities.





EAM Jaishankar outlined several areas for joint action, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and anti-piracy operations. Enhanced trade, mobility, and security cooperation would contribute to broader global stability. This aligns with the EU's view of India as a vital partner in an increasingly fragmented world.





Both India and the EU have felt the impact of Trump's trade policies. India contends with tariffs up to 50 per cent on key exports to the United States. Meanwhile, the EU struggles to ratify its own trade arrangement with Washington, which critics deem imbalanced.





EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has positioned India as "indispensable" to Europe's economic and strategic future. The 27-nation bloc has also progressed a new security and defence partnership with New Delhi. These developments reflect a mutual recognition of shared interests.





Economically, the partnership holds immense promise. Together, India and the EU represent nearly a quarter of the global population and GDP. Bilateral goods trade reached 120 billion euros in 2024, up almost 90 per cent over the past decade, with services trade adding another 60 billion euros.





This visit occurs against a backdrop of evolving geopolitics. As global powers reassess alliances, the India-EU axis gains prominence. The Republic Day parade, with its EU chiefs as guests of honour, will showcase India's military prowess and cultural heritage to European audiences.





The summit could yield breakthroughs on investment, technology transfer, and green energy. Both sides prioritise sustainable development and digital economy growth. Resolving sticking points like market access and intellectual property will prove crucial.





For India, the deal supports the "Make in India" initiative by attracting EU manufacturing and R&D investments. It also bolsters self-reliance in critical sectors like semiconductors and renewables. The EU, in turn, gains a reliable alternative to overdependence on other markets.





Challenges remain, including agricultural sensitivities and regulatory alignment. Yet, the momentum suggests progress. Von der Leyen's visit reinforces Europe's commitment to a multipolar world order with India at its core.





As Republic Day approaches, this diplomatic milestone sets an optimistic tone. It signals a new chapter in India-EU relations, poised to reshape global trade patterns for years to come.





