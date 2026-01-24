



India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is gearing up for an ambitious slate of satellite launches in 2026, according to Chairman, V Narayanan. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, Narayanan revealed that extensive preparations are underway for these missions.





He indicated that formal announcements would follow a forthcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Narayanan emphasised the scale of the planned activities, stating that ISRO intends to despatch a substantial number of satellites this year.





This push aligns with India's accelerating space program, which has garnered global attention through recent successes such as the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar mission. The 2026 launches are poised to bolster India's satellite constellation for communication, earth observation, and scientific research.





Addressing remarks from astronaut Sunita Williams, who advocated for deeper India-US collaboration in space exploration, Narayanan highlighted ISRO's robust international partnerships. He noted collaborations with around 60 friendly nations, underscoring their mutual benefits in advancing space endeavours. These ties have already facilitated joint projects, technology transfers, and shared missions.





Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, ISRO is pursuing transformative goals, including the establishment of an Indian Space Station. Narayanan reaffirmed plans to send astronauts to the Moon and ensure their safe return, marking a significant stride towards human spaceflight capabilities. These initiatives reflect India's commitment to becoming a frontrunner in the global space race.





The Chairman also touched upon a recent technical hiccup during the PSLV-C62 mission. He explained that the PSLV is a four-stage rocket, and a deviation occurred in the flight path after the third stage.





ISRO scientists are meticulously analysing the anomaly, which was first reported on 12 January, to pinpoint the causes and refine future operations.





This development comes amid ISRO's track record of reliability with the PSLV series, which has successfully orbited hundreds of satellites over decades. The ongoing investigation underscores the agency's rigorous approach to mission assurance, ensuring that upcoming launches, including those in 2026, maintain the highest standards of precision.





Narayanan's comments signal a pivotal year ahead for Indian space exploration, blending indigenous innovation with global cooperation.





As ISRO awaits the Prime Minister's input, anticipation builds around the specifics of the satellite deployments, potentially including advanced imaging, navigation, and climate-monitoring payloads.





Based On PTI Report







