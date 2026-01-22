



The European Union has signalled its readiness to forge a robust new partnership with India, as articulated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.





Speaking in the European Parliament, she announced that the EU has agreed to advance the signing of a novel Security and Defence Partnership. This pact aims to bolster cooperation across critical domains including maritime security, counterterrorism, and cyber defence.





Kallas expressed enthusiasm for formalising the agreement next week at the forthcoming EU-India Summit in New Delhi. The declaration underscores a pivotal moment in bilateral ties, with Europe positioning itself to deliver on an ambitious agenda alongside India.





Complementing this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the near-completion of a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, she described the prospective deal as "the mother of all deals," poised to unite markets encompassing two billion people and nearly a quarter of global GDP.





Von der Leyen emphasised that while challenges persist, the negotiations stand on the brink of historic success. She reaffirmed Europe's commitment to open trade with global partners, framing the India FTA within a broader strategy to enhance economic resilience and international collaboration.





The high-level engagements are set against the backdrop of the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for 27 January in New Delhi. European Council President Antonio Luís dos Santos da Costa and von der Leyen will co-chair the event during a three-day state visit from 25 to 27 January.





The EU leaders have accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve as chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations. Their itinerary includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and both restricted and delegation-level discussions with Modi.





An India-EU Business Forum is anticipated on the summit's sidelines, fostering deeper commercial linkages. These developments build on the strategic partnership established since 2004, with the previous 15th summit conducted virtually on 15 July 2020.





The timing of the visit aligns with advanced-stage FTA negotiations, which observers expect to culminate during the leaders' trip. This convergence promises to elevate economic relations and fortify mutual interests in trade, security, and beyond.





Kallas's focus on defence cooperation reflects growing geopolitical imperatives, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. Enhanced maritime security measures could address shared concerns over navigation freedoms, while counterterrorism and cyber defence initiatives respond to evolving transnational threats.





Von der Leyen's trade rhetoric signals a strategic pivot for the EU amid global supply chain disruptions and de-risking efforts. An FTA of this magnitude would not only amplify bilateral trade volumes but also integrate India more firmly into Europe's economic orbit, counterbalancing influences from other powers.





India's hosting of EU principals for Republic Day elevates the diplomatic symbolism, marking a rare honour for the bloc's top figures. The summit's comprehensive strategic agenda is poised to encompass trade, defence, technology, and sustainability, charting a decade-long roadmap.





As the leaders prepare for New Delhi, expectations mount for tangible outcomes. The Security and Defence Partnership, if inked, would represent a quantum leap from prior dialogues, embedding joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and capability development.





Business stakeholders eye the forum for breakthroughs in sectors like renewables, digital trade, and advanced manufacturing. India's 'Make in India' push aligns seamlessly with EU green and digital transitions, potentially unlocking joint ventures.





Challenges linger, including tariff sensitivities and regulatory harmonisation in the FTA talks. Yet, the momentum—propelled by post-pandemic recovery and shared democratic values—suggests a resilient pathway forward.





This convergence of summits and pacts heralds a maturing India-EU axis, pivotal for multipolar global order. As Brussels and New Delhi align agendas, the partnership stands to reshape Eurasian security and prosperity dynamics.





