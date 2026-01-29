



Andrius Kubilius, the European Union's Defence and Space Commissioner, has issued a stark call for the continent to swiftly cultivate defence independence. Speaking on Wednesday in Brussels at the European Defence Agency, he emphasised that Europe cannot afford delays in bolstering its security posture amid escalating global threats.





Kubilius stressed the imperative to develop pan-European defence capabilities rather than relying solely on fragmented national efforts. He explicitly referenced NATO capability targets, which assign specific responsibilities to individual member states, arguing that a broader, collective approach is now essential.





'To be clear, independence does not mean alone. Independence means together,' Kubilius declared, underscoring a vision of collaborative autonomy. This philosophy positions Europe as a robust partner, not an isolated actor, in the face of geopolitical turbulence.





Central to his message was the idea of erecting a 'European Pillar' within NATO. Kubilius advocated seamless cooperation across the European Union, NATO, and Ukraine, framing it as a triad of solidarity against common adversaries.





He issued a direct exhortation to the European defence industry: ramp up production potential without hesitation. Delays in manufacturing and procurement, he warned, could prove catastrophic in an era of rapid conflict escalation.





'Capabilities, not profits, matter most now and will matter in the coming years,' Kubilius asserted. This prioritisation signals a paradigm shift, urging firms to focus on strategic output over short-term financial gains.





The Commissioner's remarks come at a pivotal moment for European security. Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine has exposed vulnerabilities in Europe's defence architecture, prompting renewed urgency for self-reliance.





Historically, European nations have leaned heavily on US-led NATO structures for deterrence. Yet, with shifting American priorities and domestic political flux across the Atlantic, Kubilius's push reflects growing anxiety over transatlantic dependability.





Pan-European capabilities could encompass advanced missile defence systems, next-generation fighter jets, and cyber warfare tools. By pooling resources, the EU aims to sidestep duplicative national programmes that drain budgets and fragment innovation.





Kubilius's reference to NATO targets highlights existing frameworks, such as the Defence Planning Process, which sets benchmarks for alliance members. However, he envisions EU-led initiatives accelerating these, perhaps through joint procurement under the European Defence Fund.





Integration with Ukraine forms a cornerstone of this strategy. As Kyiv battles invasion, European support has evolved from aid to co-development, including training and tech transfers that could yield battle-tested capabilities for the EU.





The defence industry's response will be critical. Firms like Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo face pressure to scale production lines for ammunition, drones, and armoured vehicles. Kubilius's plea echoes recent EU pledges to hit 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine by year's end, though shortfalls persist.





Profit warnings carry weight in a sector accustomed to shareholder demands. Yet, with EU subsidies via the Act in Support of Ammunition Production, incentives align towards volume over margins.





This concept extends to space defence, under Kubilius's dual remit. Satellite constellations for reconnaissance and communication could underpin terrestrial capabilities, mirroring India's own advancements in space-based intelligence.





For India, observing Europe's pivot offers strategic insights. As New Delhi pursues Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, parallels emerge in indigenous manufacturing and multinational partnerships, such as those with France and Israel.





Kubilius's speech also nods to hybrid threats, including disinformation and energy coercion. A truly independent Europe must master these domains, potentially through EU-wide cyber commands and diversified supply chains.





Nevertheless, momentum builds. The EU's Strategic Compass and NATO's Madrid summit have laid groundwork, with Kubilius accelerating implementation. His vision demands political will. Member states must surrender some sovereignty for collective might, a tough sell in nationalist climates.





Success could redefine global security. A fortified European Pillar would balance US-China tensions, allowing NATO to pivot eastward without overstretch.





For Ukraine, it means sustained lifeline; for Europe, credible deterrence; for the world, multipolar stability.





Kubilius's urgent tone underscores time's scarcity. As winter deepens and conflicts simmer, Europe stands at a crossroads: unite or unravel.





Agencies







