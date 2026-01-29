



India maintains a delicate balance in its foreign policy towards the Middle East, fostering strong ties with both Israel and Palestine.





This unique position has now been highlighted by Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who sees New Delhi as a potential mediator in the protracted conflict.





Speaking exclusively to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday, Dr Shahin described India as an "important player" capable of bridging the divide. She emphasised New Delhi's friendly relations with both sides, positioning it ideally to facilitate dialogue.





India's steadfast commitment to international law further bolsters its credibility, according to the minister. This principled stance, she argued, equips India to nudge the conflicting parties towards a peaceful resolution.





The remarks came amid discussions at the India-Arab forum, which Dr Shahin praised as a vital platform. She noted that it unites India with Arab nations to tackle regional stability, with the Palestinian situation high on the agenda.





"This is an important forum because it brings India and the Arab countries together," Dr Shahin said. She anticipated frank exchanges on the conflict and related issues during the proceedings.





Dr Shahin explicitly urged India to assume a mediatory role. "I think India is placed to venture into a role that brings both sides together because it's a friend of Israel and it's a friend of the Palestinians and it's a believer in international law," she added.





This advocacy aligns with India's long-standing policy of supporting a two-state solution. New Delhi has consistently backed Palestinian statehood while deepening defence, technology, and economic partnerships with Israel.





The minister clarified Palestine's recognition of Israel's legitimacy, shifting focus to the reciprocal need. "Israel is legitimate. It has been recognised by the state of Palestine. Today I want to legitimise Palestine, and India can help in that direction," she stated firmly.





Dr Shahin also endorsed the 'Board of Peace' initiative from the United Nations. Palestine has warmly embraced it, viewing it as a roadmap to sovereignty and self-determination.





The initiative outlines clear phases, beginning with humanitarian aid and reopening border crossings, she explained. "We have embraced it because it stipulates what needs to be done in the second stage, simply the humanitarian assistance, the opening of the border crossings and in the final analysis, maybe taking us to the path of a sovereign Palestinian state," Dr Shahin elaborated.





Her comments underscore Palestine's broader stance on regional disputes. The minister insisted that all border issues and conflicts must be resolved through negotiation, in line with international law.





"Our message is very clear. Any disputes or border issues between nations need to be solved as per international law and around a negotiating table," she affirmed. Dr Shahin condemned violence outright, declaring it incompatible with peace.





This appeal arrives at a tense juncture, with ongoing hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank straining global diplomacy. India's role could prove pivotal, given its growing influence in the Global South and Quad partnerships.





Historically, India has mediated in smaller disputes and championed multilateralism. Dr Shahin's endorsement signals openness to New Delhi's involvement, potentially revitalising stalled peace efforts.





The India-Arab forum itself reflects evolving ties, blending economic cooperation with strategic dialogues. Palestine hopes it will amplify calls for justice and statehood.





As the conflict persists, Dr Shahin's words highlight India's diplomatic leverage. Her visit to New Delhi reinforces the mutual trust that could underpin mediation attempts.





Based On ANI Report







