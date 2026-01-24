



Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, has arrived in New Delhi on her inaugural official visit to India.





Touching down on Saturday, 24 January 2026, her trip underscores the intensifying diplomatic ties between the two sides.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, extended a warm welcome via a post on X. He highlighted that the visit arrives at a pivotal juncture to bolster the India-EU Strategic Partnership, capitalising on the momentum of frequent high-level dialogues.





Just two days prior, on Thursday, Kallas addressed the European Parliament, announcing Europe's commitment to a robust new agenda with India. She revealed that the EU has greenlit the signing of a fresh Security and Defence Partnership, broadening collaboration in maritime security, counterterrorism, and cyber defence.





Kallas expressed keen anticipation for inking the agreement next week at the forthcoming EU-India Summit in New Delhi. This development signals a significant leap in defence cooperation, addressing shared global challenges.





The 16th India-EU Summit is slated for New Delhi, where leaders anticipate adopting a new EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda. This gathering will serve as a cornerstone for advancing multifaceted ties.





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has separately signalled optimism about an impending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, dubbing it "the mother of all deals." Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she described it as poised to forge a market spanning two billion people, representing nearly a quarter of global GDP.





Von der Leyen emphasised that while challenges persist, the EU stands on the brink of this landmark pact. She reaffirmed Europe's openness to global trade partnerships, positioning the India deal within a broader strategy.





The Commission President plans her own journey to India next weekend to propel FTA negotiations and enhance economic synergies. Her visit aligns with efforts to fortify trade links amid advanced-stage talks.





Adding further prominence, European Council President Antonio Costa and von der Leyen will undertake a three-day State Visit from 25 to 27 January. They will serve as Chief Guests for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, a gesture of profound mutual respect.





During the visit, the duo will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January. Their itinerary includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at both restricted and delegation levels.





An India-EU Business Forum is also on the cards, running parallel to the summit. This platform will foster commercial exchanges, amplifying economic dimensions of the partnership.





India and the EU have maintained strategic partnership status since 2004. The previous 15th Summit occurred virtually on 15 July 2020, hampered by the pandemic.





The invitation from Prime Minister Modi for Costa and von der Leyen's visit highlights India's proactive diplomacy. It coincides with FTA negotiations nearing fruition, potentially culminating during the trip.





This confluence of high-profile engagements—Kallas's arrival, the Republic Day honours, and the summit—portends accelerated progress across security, trade, and strategic domains. For India, a key defence and aerospace hub, these ties could unlock new avenues in technology transfers and joint ventures.





The timing resonates amid global geopolitical flux, with both entities seeking to counterbalance influences in the Indo-Pacific. Enhanced maritime and cyber cooperation holds particular promise for regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







