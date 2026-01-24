



The S-400 air defence system, renowned for its pivotal role in recent military engagements, will make its debut appearance in the Department of Military Affairs tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2026.





This milestone showcase highlights the system's effectiveness, particularly during Operation Sindoor, where it neutralised multiple Pakistani aircraft. Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal confirmed the inclusion, underscoring its status as a game-changer for the Indian Armed Forces.





During the four-day conflict of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force deployed the S-400 to devastating effect. The system successfully downed five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft along with one spy plane, striking targets over 300 km deep into Pakistani territory.





This long-range precision has cemented the S-400's reputation as a cornerstone of India's aerial defence capabilities.





The Department of Military Affairs tableau, themed "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor," emphasises operational jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. It celebrates the triumph of integrated military efforts, with the S-400 as a centrepiece symbolising technological superiority and strategic success. This presentation marks a first for the advanced Russian-origin system at the Republic Day event.





Leading the parade for the fourth time will be Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, bringing seasoned command to the proceedings. A robust contingent of 6,050 military personnel will participate, showcasing discipline and readiness. Additional highlights include mechanised displays featuring Bhairav, Shaktibaan, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





The 77th Republic Day parade on 26 January will feature 30 tableaux rolling down Kartavya Path in New Delhi. These comprise 17 from States and Union Territories, and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services. The event aligns with the overarching themes of "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat."





Celebrations will blend India's rich cultural heritage with strides in self-reliance. Tableaux will evoke 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram while highlighting progress across sectors. Vibrant depictions of cultural diversity will underscore the nation's journey from freedom struggle to modern prosperity.





Notable state tableaux include Assam's Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village, Chhattisgarh's tribute to Vande Mataram as the Mantra of Freedom, and Gujarat's focus on Swadeshi self-reliance. Kerala's entry spotlights its Water Metro and 100 per cent digital literacy achievements.





Maharashtra will present Ganeshotsav, while Manipur emphasises prosperity, and Nagaland showcases the Hornbill Festival's blend of culture, tourism, and self-reliance.





Tamil Nadu's tableau embodies the Mantra of Prosperity. From central ministries, the Ministry of Culture's entry portrays Vande Mataram as the soul cry of a nation. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting contributes "Bharat Katha," narrating India's story.





The Ministry of Defence features prominently with a veteran tableau honouring nation-building through wartime sacrifices. Its naval tableau, "Samudra Se Samriddhi," reflects India's maritime prowess and blue-water ambitions. Together, these elements create a panoramic display of unity, resilience, and forward momentum.





Based On ANI Report







