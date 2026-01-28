



India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has drawn a poignant parallel between the Hamas terror attack on Israel in October 2023 and the cross-border terrorism that India has endured for decades.





Speaking at an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event in New Delhi on 28 January 2026, Misri remarked that India is "too familiar with such mindless brutality," making veiled reference to the deadly April 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.





Misri highlighted India's immediate empathy for nations facing terrorism, recalling the shocking Hamas assault that killed around 1,200 Israeli nationals and led to the abduction of hundreds. He emphasised that India's own history as a victim of cross-border terrorism fosters an instinctive solidarity with Israel in confronting such threats.





The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of the 7 October 2023 attack, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear statement of support for Israel. "This is why we not only condemned this horrific terrorist attack and hostage-taking, but also our Prime Minister clearly stated that India stands with the people of Israel in the fight against terrorism," Misri stated.





Reflecting on the broader lessons of the Holocaust, Misri warned that history's darkest chapters often begin with words of hatred, dehumanisation, and exclusion. He stressed that prejudice becomes dangerous when normalised, discrimination is institutionalised, and silence supplants conscience.





Remembering the six million Jews systematically murdered by the Nazi regime during World War II remains a moral imperative, according to Misri. He described such acts of remembrance as demonstrations of courage and a binding commitment to prevent future crimes against humanity, ensuring "never again" transcends mere rhetoric.





Misri paid special tribute to Holocaust survivors, praising their choice of resilience amid unimaginable suffering. The event marked the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on 27 January 1945, a date designated by the United Nations for global Holocaust remembrance to combat antisemitism.





India's stance on terrorism remains unequivocal: it must be condemned in all forms and manifestations, Misri asserted. He reiterated New Delhi's consistent backing for genuine peace initiatives in West Asia, underscoring the nation's principled approach to global security challenges.





In a nod to recent progress, Misri welcomed the US-led Gaza Peace Plan, which has facilitated a ceasefire and hostage releases. These developments have brought relief to families reunited after prolonged anguish, he noted, expressing optimism for a durable resolution to regional conflicts.





Misri's address underscores India's deepening strategic alignment with Israel amid shared experiences of terrorism, while invoking Holocaust lessons to advocate vigilance against rising prejudice worldwide. As cross-border threats persist along India's frontiers, particularly from Pakistan-sponsored groups, such statements reinforce New Delhi's resolve in international forums.





The Pahalgam attack in April 2025, linked by Indian officials to Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives infiltrating from across the Line of Control, exemplifies the "mindless brutality" Misri invoked. It prompted heightened military vigilance in Kashmir and diplomatic pressure on Islamabad, mirroring Israel's post-7 October security posture.





India's empathy for Israel is rooted in decades of enduring attacks like the 2008 Mumbai assaults and the 2019 Pulwama bombing, both attributed to Pakistan-based militants. Misri's remarks thus bridge historical grievances with contemporary solidarity, positioning India as a steadfast partner in the global fight against terror.





On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Misri's fusion of anti-terrorism rhetoric with historical reflection serves as a timely reminder of hatred's perils. By linking Nazi-era dehumanisation to modern terrorism, he calls for proactive measures against exclusionary narratives that fuel violence.





The Gaza ceasefire, part of broader US efforts, aligns with India's advocacy for two-state solutions and de-escalation in West Asia. Misri's endorsement signals hope that hostage reunions could pave the way for sustained stability, benefiting global energy markets and shipping routes vital to India.





As a rising power with expanding defence ties to Israel—including joint ventures in missile defence and drones—India views counter-terrorism cooperation as mutually reinforcing. Misri's speech thus advances diplomatic narratives ahead of potential trilateral engagements involving the US.





Foreign Secretary Misri's intervention blends commemoration, condemnation, and cautious optimism, encapsulating India's worldview shaped by its own security imperatives.





Based On ANI Report







