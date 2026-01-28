



A high-level United States Congressional Delegation, spearheaded by Mike Rogers, Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), held substantive discussions with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi today. The meeting underscores the intensifying strategic partnership between the two nations.





The delegation's visit arrives at a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, following the recent signing of the landmark 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement. This pact lays the groundwork for enhanced collaboration across defence manufacturing, technology transfer, and joint military exercises.





Rajesh Kumar Singh welcomed the lawmakers, highlighting India's commitment to indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. He emphasised how the framework aligns with mutual goals of countering regional security threats, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.





Mike Rogers, a veteran advocate for robust US-India defence ties, praised the agreement as a "game-changer" for interoperability. He noted that it would facilitate co-production of advanced systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles and next-generation munitions.





Discussions delved into strengthening cooperation in the defence industry, with a focus on supply chain resilience. Both sides explored opportunities for US firms to partner with Indian public sector undertakings like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





The agenda covered joint ventures in aerospace technologies, including fighter jet maintenance and satellite surveillance systems. Indian officials reiterated interest in acquiring advanced radar and missile defence technologies from American suppliers.





Geopolitical tensions in the region, including China's assertive postures along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), featured prominently. The delegation reaffirmed US support for India's border security through intelligence-sharing and capacity-building programmes.





Economic dimensions were equally stressed, with talks on offset policies that mandate US companies to invest in India's defence ecosystem. This could boost private sector players like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro in high-tech manufacturing.





The framework agreement promises streamlined defence procurement processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles for cross-border deals. It also paves the way for reciprocal access to maintenance facilities, enhancing operational readiness for both militaries.





Cultural and people-to-people exchanges were touched upon, including training programmes for Indian officers at US military academies. Such initiatives aim to build trust and harmonise doctrines between the Quad partners.





Environmental sustainability in defence manufacturing emerged as a forward-looking topic. Both parties committed to green technologies, such as electric propulsion for drones and recyclable composites for aircraft.





The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with a joint statement expected soon. It signals accelerated implementation of the framework, targeting milestones within the next fiscal year. This engagement reflects broader US strategic rebalancing towards Asia, positioning India as a linchpin ally. Analysts view it as a counterweight to authoritarian influences, fortifying democratic defences.





Future collaborations may extend to cyber defence and artificial intelligence integration in warfare. Preliminary agreements on data-sharing protocols were reportedly tabled.





India's burgeoning defence export market also drew interest, with US lawmakers expressing enthusiasm for joint marketing of BrahMos missiles and Akash air defence systems globally.





The visit reinforces the iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) framework, blending defence with semiconductors and quantum computing. This holistic approach promises transformative outcomes.





As the delegation departs, expectations run high for follow-up mechanisms, including working groups on industrial cooperation. Today's parleys mark a new chapter in the enduring US-India strategic convergence.





