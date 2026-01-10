



Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has unveiled a major boost to India's naval prowess through the induction of 10 Drishti-10 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) into the Indian Navy.





This development underscores the service's commitment to enhancing surveillance and operational reach across vast maritime domains.





The Drishti-10 Starliner represents a pinnacle of indigenous innovation, crafted by Adani Defence & Aerospace in collaboration with other domestic partners. As a fully home-grown MALE UAV, it embodies India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on foreign imports for critical defence assets.





Engineered for relentless performance, the Starliner boasts an endurance exceeding 36 hours, enabling prolonged missions without frequent refuelling or redeployment. This capability proves invaluable for monitoring expansive ocean expanses, from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal.





Operating at altitudes up to 30,000 feet, the drone maintains a strategic vantage point beyond most surface threats. Its high-altitude loiter capacity ensures persistent observation, even in adverse weather, making it a formidable asset for real-time intelligence gathering.





Payload versatility defines the Starliner's strength, accommodating advanced electro-optical sensors for day-night imaging, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) for all-weather terrain mapping, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) suites for intercepting electronic emissions. These integrations allow multifaceted missions, from anti-submarine warfare support to coastal reconnaissance.





In the Indian Navy's context, these RPAs will revolutionise maritime domain awareness (MDA). They address longstanding challenges in patrolling India's 7,500-kilometre coastline and exclusive economic zone, where vast areas remain vulnerable to smuggling, piracy, and adversarial incursions.





Admiral Tripathi's announcement highlights the Navy's doctrinal shift towards unmanned systems integration. The service already operates smaller drones like the Heron TP, but the Drishti-10's indigenous design offers customisation for Indian Ocean-specific threats, including Chinese naval expansionism.





Development of the Drishti-10 stems from Adani's Elbit Systems partnership, blending Israeli aeronautical expertise with Indian manufacturing. Certified airworthiness from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) paves the way for swift fleet expansion.





Each unit costs significantly less than imported equivalents, optimising defence budgets amid rising geopolitical tensions. The procurement aligns with the Navy's target of 200-plus UAVs by 2030, fostering a layered surveillance architecture.





Operational deployment will commence from shore-based stations in key naval commands, including INS Rajali and Porbandar. Integration with the Navy's IPMS (Integrated Platform Management System) will enable seamless data fusion with ships, submarines, and satellites.





Beyond surveillance, the Starliner supports strike roles via precision-guided munitions, though initial focus remains on ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance). This dual-use potential enhances deterrence against Pakistan's submarine fleet and China's carrier groups.





India's UAV ecosystem gains momentum with this induction. HAL's Tapas and IdeaForge's Switch UAVs complement the Drishti, creating a robust indigenous portfolio that rivals global leaders like the US Reaper or Chinese Wing Loong.





Challenges persist, including spectrum management for secure datalinks and hardening against electronic warfare. Yet, Adani's production ramp-up at its Hyderabad facility promises scalability, with exports eyed for friendly nations.





Strategically, this bolsters Quad partnerships, sharing ISR data with the US, Japan, and Australia to counter Indo-Pacific threats. It signals India's ascent as a drone exporter, mirroring its missile and artillery successes.





Admiral Tripathi's vision extends to manned-unmanned teaming, where Starliners cue fighter jets or P-8I Poseidon aircraft. Such synergy multiplies force effectiveness without risking pilots.





The induction arrives amid heightened tensions, including Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea and Chinese incursions in the Indian Ocean. Timely augmentation fortifies India's blue-water ambitions.





Public reaction lauds the move, with defence analysts praising cost-efficiency and self-reliance. Social media buzzes with #Drishti10 and #NavyRising, reflecting national pride.





Looking ahead, the Navy eyes MALE upgrades like hydrogen propulsion for 48-hour endurance. Trials for swarm operations could further amplify capabilities. This milestone cements Adani's role in defence, following its Hermes-900 assembly. It validates private sector pivot from infrastructure to high-tech warfare.





Drishti-10 Starliner fortifies India's naval shield, ensuring sovereignty over contested waters. Admiral Tripathi's announcement heralds a new era of unmanned maritime dominance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







