



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Friday that India reserves the unequivocal right to defend itself against terrorism, emphasising that the manner of exercising this right lies solely with New Delhi.





Speaking at the inauguration of Shaastra 2026, the techno-entertainment festival at IIT-Madras in Chennai, he underscored that no external power can dictate India's defensive measures.





Jaishankar directly referenced India's challenging neighbourhood, particularly the western border, where a neighbour persists in sponsoring terrorism deliberately and unrepentantly. He affirmed that India will take whatever actions are necessary to protect its citizens, rejecting any interference in its strategic choices.





The Minister linked this stance to longstanding grievances, noting a decades-old water-sharing agreement that has been undermined by persistent cross-border terrorism. He argued that good neighbourliness cannot coexist with such aggression, stating plainly that one cannot demand resource sharing while perpetuating violence.





This position aligns with India's broader foreign policy philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'—the world is one family—yet Jaishankar clarified it does not imply naivety towards hostility. Instead, he portrayed India's approach as pragmatic problem-solving, maximising impact through competitiveness, strengths, and institutional leverage amid limited resources.





Turning to India's eastern neighbour, Jaishankar recounted his recent visit to Dhaka for the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, just two days prior. He expressed India's instinct to extend kindness and assistance to neighbours who are not harmful, highlighting a policy of reciprocity.





Most of India's neighbours, he observed, now recognise that India's economic growth serves as a rising tide lifting the entire region. This realisation fosters mutual benefit, with Jaishankar conveying the same message during his Bangladesh trip ahead of their elections.





He expressed optimism that post-election stability in Bangladesh would enhance regional neighbourliness, building on India's supportive role. The remarks reflect New Delhi's dual-track diplomacy: firm resolve against threats on one flank and constructive engagement elsewhere.





Jaishankar's speech at Shaastra 2026 thus encapsulated India's neighbourhood policy evolution—from enduring provocations without retaliation to assertive self-defence, while nurturing ties with cooperative partners. This balance underscores a maturing strategic posture amid South Asia's complex geopolitics.





Based On ANI Report







