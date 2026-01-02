



Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and head of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has underscored the pivotal role of India in safeguarding stability across the Indian Ocean and South Asia.





In an exclusive interview conducted in Colombo on 2 January 2026, he described India's leadership as indispensable for regional and global security. Premadasa emphasised that the national interests of India and Sri Lanka align closely, fostering mutual respect and constructive cooperation between the two neighbours.





Premadasa acknowledged India as a global superpower, urging both regional and international recognition of this status. He voiced strong support for India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, arguing that it would better reflect contemporary global power dynamics. This endorsement highlights his vision for a multipolar world order where India's influence is formally institutionalised.





The Sri Lankan leader praised the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, particularly India's support for Sri Lanka amid its economic crisis. He noted that bilateral ties have yielded tangible benefits, addressing the economic, social, health, and developmental needs of ordinary Sri Lankans. Premadasa affirmed that the India-Sri Lanka relationship is thriving and continues to deliver value to his nation.





India's regional leadership, Premadasa asserted, is crucial not only for the Indian Ocean's security but also for broader global stability. This comes at a time when maritime routes in the Indian Ocean face growing geopolitical pressures, including competition from external powers. Premadasa's remarks reinforce the strategic importance of India as a stabilising force in an area vital for global trade and energy flows.





Shifting focus to South Asia, Premadasa stressed the need for political stability in Bangladesh, especially ahead of its upcoming elections. He argued that such stability would bolster democracy and ensure the aspirations and sovereign rights of Bangladeshis are upheld through fair processes. Stability in Bangladesh, he suggested, serves as a cornerstone for regional peace.





Premadasa expressed optimism for free and fair elections in Bangladesh, which he believes will authentically capture the people's will. This stance aligns with broader calls for democratic resilience in South Asia, where political transitions often carry ripple effects across borders. His comments underscore the interconnected security dynamics of the subcontinent.





Addressing Muhammad Yunus's recent call to revitalise SAARC, Premadasa affirmed the enduring relevance of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, made this appeal on 1 January 2026, during tributes to the late former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Premadasa viewed SAARC as a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and conflict resolution.





Yunus highlighted the "SAARC spirit" as alive and well, pointing to the solidarity shown by South Asian leaders at Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka. High-level delegations attended, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, Maldives' Minister Ali Haider Ahmed, and Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. This gathering signalled a rare moment of regional unity.





SAARC, established as an intergovernmental organisation, comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Premadasa advocated for its functionality to promote inclusive growth rooted in social democratic principles of equity, justice, and fairness. A revitalised SAARC, he argued, could drive peace, prosperity, and long-term stability in South Asia.





Yunus also recalled his efforts to convene an informal SAARC leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Discussions at Khaleda Zia's funeral touched on Bangladesh's national elections scheduled for 12 February 2026, with Yunus affirming preparations for a free, fair, and peaceful poll. These developments suggest tentative steps towards mending SAARC's paralysis, stalled since 2016 due to India-Pakistan tensions.





Premadasa's interview reflects a pragmatic Sri Lankan perspective on regional geopolitics, prioritising India's role amid China's expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean. His support for SAARC revival echoes Yunus's initiative, potentially opening doors for economic and security collaboration. Yet challenges persist, including Pakistan's participation and intra-regional rivalries.





For India, these statements from Premadasa and Yunus affirm its centrality in South Asian architecture. They come as New Delhi balances Neighbourhood First policies with global ambitions, including UNSC reform. Strengthening ties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh could counterbalance external influences and enhance maritime security.





The convergence of views on SAARC's potential underscores a desire for subcontinental self-reliance. Premadasa's emphasis on shared prosperity aligns with India's initiatives like BIMSTEC, which bypasses Pakistan. As Bangladesh approaches its polls, regional leaders' attendance at Khaleda Zia's funeral may herald a thaw in multilateral engagement.





Premadasa's forthright endorsement of Indian leadership signals deepening Colombo-New Delhi bonds, vital for Indian Ocean stability. Coupled with Yunus's SAARC push, these voices advocate for cooperative frameworks amid flux in South Asian politics. Observers will watch if this momentum translates into actionable diplomacy.





