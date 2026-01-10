



The Congress party launched a sharp, Bollywood-inspired critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, following remarks by United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick attributed the failure of a bilateral trade deal with India to Modi's reluctance to directly contact US President Donald Trump. This political jab, delivered via social media, highlighted perceived lapses in diplomatic engagement between the two nations.





Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, spearheaded the attack by posting a video clip of Lutnick's interview on the All-in Podcast from Thursday. In the footage, Lutnick candidly explained that negotiations stalled because Modi did not initiate a call to Trump, despite opportunities for such outreach. Ramesh captioned the post with the taunting lines: "Hug hug na raha, post post na raha."





This phrase cleverly parodied the iconic song "Dost dost na raha" from the 1964 Raj Kapoor classic Sangam, originally sung by Mukesh. The adaptation mocked Modi's past public displays of affection, such as hugs with world leaders, and his social media activity, implying both have now faded. Ramesh escalated the rhetoric by adding: "Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein," twisting lyrics from the famous track in the 1965 Dev Anand film Guide.





These Bollywood references resonated deeply in Indian political discourse, where filmi dialogues often serve as potent satirical weapons. The Congress post quickly gained traction on platforms like X, amplifying the party's narrative of strained India-US ties under Modi. Critics within the opposition framed it as evidence of diplomatic missteps, contrasting it with earlier promises of robust economic partnerships.





Lutnick's comments stemmed from an interview where he dissected the protracted trade talks. He noted that while initial momentum existed, the absence of a personal call from Modi to Trump created a bottleneck. This revelation came amid broader discussions on US trade policies, with Lutnick emphasising direct leader-level intervention as key to sealing deals.





The timing of Ramesh's post aligned with heightened scrutiny over India-US relations post-Trump's inauguration. Despite strong defence and strategic ties, trade negotiations have lingered without fruition, hampered by issues like tariffs, intellectual property, and market access. Congress seized the moment to portray the government as unresponsive to American overtures.





Ramesh's use of vintage Bollywood songs evoked nostalgia while delivering a stinging rebuke. "Sangam," directed by Raj Kapoor, explored themes of friendship and betrayal, mirroring the Congress allegation of a "bewafa" alliance with Trump. Similarly, Guide's melancholic tune underscored a narrative of faded camaraderie, resonating with audiences familiar with these cultural touchstones.





This episode underscores the Congress party's adeptness at blending pop culture with politics, a tactic employed effectively in past campaigns. By invoking 1960s cinema, Ramesh bridged generational gaps, making the critique accessible and memorable. The post also reignited debates on Modi's personal diplomacy style, often celebrated for its warmth but now questioned for its efficacy.





Beyond the humour, the swipe raised substantive questions about bilateral trade prospects. India and the US have pursued a mini-trade deal since 2024, aiming to boost exports in sectors like agriculture, textiles, and IT. Lutnick's disclosure suggested that political will at the highest levels remains pivotal, potentially delaying resolutions amid global economic shifts.





Reactions poured in swiftly, with BJP supporters dismissing the taunt as juvenile and unbecoming of serious opposition discourse. Congress loyalists, however, hailed it as a masterstroke, trending hashtags like #HugHugNaRaha across social media. The exchange exemplified the polarised nature of Indian politics, where even international trade becomes fodder for domestic sparring.





As of Saturday morning, the video had amassed thousands of views, fuelling further commentary from analysts. Pundits noted that while Ramesh's barbs entertained, they also spotlighted a genuine concern: the need for proactive diplomacy to advance economic goals. With Trump prioritising "America First" policies, India's outreach strategy faces renewed tests.





This Bollywood-tinged episode thus encapsulated more than mere banter; it reflected ongoing tensions in India-US economic relations and the opposition's strategy to hold the government accountable through cultural satire.





Based On Agency Reports







