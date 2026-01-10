



Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov has publicly reaffirmed the combat credentials of Russia’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft, the Su-57. He stated that the platform has successfully evaded enemy radars and electronic warfare systems during operational deployments in Ukraine.





These comments, made to reporters in Moscow, mark the most explicit acknowledgment from a senior Russian defence industry official regarding the aircraft’s performance under contested conditions.





Chemezov asserted that the Su-57 demonstrably evades all kinds of obstacles very well, specifically radars and electronic warfare systems. He emphasised that Russian pilots are satisfied with its performance. This endorsement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Su-57’s real-world capabilities, given its limited production numbers and sparse combat history prior to the Ukraine conflict.





The remarks follow earlier claims by Russian officials that the Su-57 had been deployed in combat operations. However, independent verification of those claims remains limited. This opacity stems from the secretive nature of Russian military disclosures and the complexities of the ongoing conflict, where battlefield information is often contested or unconfirmed.





The Su-57, developed by Sukhoi as part of Russia’s PAK FA program, represents Moscow’s bid to match Western fifth-generation fighters like the United States’ F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II. It features stealth-oriented design elements, supermanoeuvrability, supercruise capability, and advanced avionics including the N036 Byelka radar.





Yet, questions persist about its low-observability compared to peers (an assertion frequently amplified by Western media outlets), with some analysts citing its larger radar cross-section due to exposed engine blades and air intakes.





However, Sukhoi design bureau Russia is advancing its Su-57 fighter with new engines, notably the Product 177 (Izdelie 177), which recently began flight testing with flat, stealthy nozzles for reduced radar/infrared signatures and improved performance, aiming to unlock the jet's full fifth-generation potential, a key upgrade alongside the ongoing development of the more advanced Product 30 engine.





These new exhausts, featuring 3D-printed parts and adaptive technology, are part of a broader modernisation push, offering improved stealth and performance for both domestic and potential export models.





Production challenges have long plagued the programme. Russia initially aimed for 50 serial-production Su-57s by 2027, but deliveries have been sluggish, with only around 20-22 aircraft in service as of late 2025. Sanctions following the Ukraine invasion have hampered access to Western components, forcing reliance on domestic alternatives and slowing the ramp-up.





In the Ukraine context, Russian sources first hinted at Su-57 involvement in late 2022, claiming standoff strikes using precision-guided munitions like the Kh-69 missile. Chemezov’s latest statements build on this narrative, suggesting the jet has conducted missions deep into contested airspace without detection. He highlighted its ability to penetrate Ukrainian air defences, which include Western-supplied systems such as NASAMS and Patriot batteries.





Russian pilots’ reported satisfaction aligns with state media portrayals of the Su-57’s edge in electronic warfare. The aircraft integrates the Himalaya electronic warfare suite, designed to jam adversary radars and disrupt missile guidance. Chemezov’s comments imply this system has proven effective against Ukraine’s mix of Soviet-era and NATO kit, though specifics remain classified.





Scepticism endures among Western observers. Open-source intelligence analyses, including satellite imagery and electronic intercepts, have rarely confirmed Su-57 sorties. A purported Ukrainian claim of downing a Su-57 in March 2024 lacked corroboration, dismissed by Moscow as propaganda. The jet’s high value—estimated at over £100 million per unit—likely limits its exposure to high-threat environments.





From a strategic standpoint, Chemezov’s affirmation serves multiple purposes. It bolsters domestic morale and justifies Rostec’s investments amid economic pressures. Internationally, it pitches the Su-57 to export markets like India, Algeria, and Vietnam, where interest has waned due to sanctions and competition from China’s J-20. India, a former PAK FA partner, withdrew in 2018 over technology transfer disputes but continues eyeing the Su-57 for potential co-production.





For India’s defence ecosystem, these developments carry relevance. New Delhi closely monitors Russian fifth-gen tech amid its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, led by DRDO and HAL. The Su-57’s claimed stealth and EW prowess could inform AMCA’s design, particularly in countering regional threats from China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s potential acquisitions.





Chemezov’s remarks also underscore Russia’s pivot to asymmetric warfare enablers. The Su-57 integrates with drone swarms and hypersonic munitions, aligning with Moscow’s doctrinal shift post-2022. This contrasts with Ukraine’s emphasis on networked air defences, highlighting the evolving fifth-gen battlespace.





Looking ahead, Rostec plans to accelerate Su-57M upgrades, incorporating second-stage engines (Izdeliye 30) for enhanced thrust and stealth. Serial production could reach 76 units by 2028 if funding holds, per Russian MoD targets. Yet, Ukraine’s attrition on Russia’s air force—over 100 fixed-wing losses claimed by Kyiv—may constrain operational tempo.





Independent assessment hinges on post-conflict disclosures or declassified data. Until then, Chemezov’s endorsement fuels debate on whether the Su-57 truly rivals stealth peers or serves primarily as a high-end striker in permissive environments. For global analysts, it reaffirms the challenges of verifying claims in hybrid warfare.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







