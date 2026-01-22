



India's Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, delivered a stark warning on the primacy of military power during his address at the 22nd Subroto Mukherjee Seminar in Delhi on Wednesday.





He emphasised that military strength serves as the ultimate arbiter of national power, underscoring that economic prosperity alone cannot guarantee security.





Air Chief Marshal Singh pointed to historical precedents, noting that India and China once collectively commanded nearly 60 per cent of the world's GDP, yet this economic dominance failed to shield them from colonisation.





He argued that even nations with robust economies remain vulnerable without a formidable military, citing recent examples such as Venezuela and Iraq.





In the case of Iraq, the US-led invasion in March 2003—codenamed Operation Iraqi Freedom—overthrew President Saddam Hussein's regime on allegations later proven false regarding weapons of mass destruction and al-Qaeda links.





The Air Force Chief stressed that the true measure of military power lies not only in capability but also in the resolve to deploy it when necessary.





He cautioned that restraint, while virtuous, is often misinterpreted as weakness unless backed by overwhelming strength.





To illustrate this, Air Chief Marshal Singh invoked a poignant Hindi couplet: "Kshama shobhatee us bhujang ko, jisake paas garal ho usako kya jo dantaheen, visharahit, vineet, saral ho." Translated, it conveys that forgiveness adorns the serpent endowed with venom; what merit is there in one that is toothless, venom less, humble, and simple?





This metaphor powerfully reinforces his view that true restraint stems from a position of power, earning respect rather than inviting exploitation.





Air Chief Marshal Singh also paid tribute to Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, the founding father of the Indian Air Force, for laying a solid foundation amid post-independence constraints.





Mukerjee, the first Indian Chief of Air Staff, transformed the IAF from a British-controlled entity into a self-reliant, modern force through visionary leadership.





The Chief remarked that Mukherjee's foresight ensured a strong start, encapsulated in the adage "well begun is half done," paving the way for the IAF's continued growth.





He noted his own advantageous position compared to predecessors, thanks to progressively improving resources.





This address comes at a time when India is bolstering its defence capabilities amid regional tensions, particularly along its borders with China and Pakistan.





The IAF's modernisation efforts, including indigenous projects under the Make in India initiative, align with the Chief's call for robust military preparedness.





His remarks serve as a reminder that sovereignty demands not just economic might but unyielding military resolve.





Based On ANI Report











