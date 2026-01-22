



Here's a detailed report expanding on the provided ANI article, drawing out the context, implications, and broader significance of US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll's arrival in India amid strengthening bilateral ties.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has extended a warm welcome to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll upon his arrival in New Delhi. In a post on X, Gor described Driscoll as "my friend" and used the handle @SecArmy, signalling a personal rapport that underscores the deepening personal and professional bonds between key figures in the US-India relationship.





This gesture follows Gor's recent commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership. On Tuesday, during the wrap-up of Senator Steve Daines' visit, Gor announced that senior US government officials would make regular trips to India. The aim is to push cooperation to new heights, even as trade frictions persist.





Daines, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, concluded a "productive visit" from 17-19 January. He engaged with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and parliamentary members. Discussions centred on expanding US-India defence cooperation, securing supply chains, and bolstering the strategic partnership for a stable Indo-Pacific.





The US embassy highlighted Daines' role in advancing these priorities. His meetings with official and private sector stakeholders in New Delhi proved instrumental. Notably, the visit aligned with interests of the Trump Administration and Daines' home state of Montana.





Daines advocated for favourable provisions on pulse crops in future trade agreements. He expressed appreciation to Minister Goyal for addressing farmers' concerns and pledged to work with President Trump on this front. He also urged acceleration of talks for a fair, reciprocal bilateral trade deal.





This high-level engagement stands out amid evolving diplomatic norms. In prior years, India had curtailed meetings between individual US lawmakers and central ministers. Daines' access signals a thaw, occurring just a week into Gor's tenure as ambassador.





Gor has emphasised India's pivotal role as a partner. His focus includes negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, against the backdrop of recent tensions. Last year, the Trump Administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive levy tied to India's Russian oil purchases.





These tariffs strained ties, yet Driscoll's visit suggests defence and strategic priorities are overriding trade hurdles. As Army Secretary, Driscoll's presence points to intensified military collaboration, potentially covering joint exercises, technology transfers, and interoperability.





The timing aligns with shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations seek to counterbalance China's assertiveness, with India modernising its forces under initiatives like Make in India. US visits like this could accelerate deals on platforms such as Apache helicopters or MQ-9 drones.





Gor assumes office at a critical juncture. His proactive stance—hosting lawmakers and pledging frequent high-level travel—aims to rebuild momentum post-tariffs. It reflects Washington's view of India as indispensable for regional stability.





Daines' pulse crop push highlights domestic US angles. Montana's farmers eye Indian markets, where tariffs have disrupted lentil and chickpea flows. Resolving this could pave the way for broader trade thaw, though India's agricultural sensitivities remain a sticking point.





India's diplomatic shift in facilitating such visits may indicate pragmatism. With border tensions lingering and defence needs acute, New Delhi prioritises strategic gains over past protocol rigidities.





Driscoll's itinerary remains under wraps, but expectations run high. Past Army Secretary visits have catalysed pacts on logistics support and intelligence sharing. This one could advance the US-India Major Defence Partner framework.





Broader implications extend to global supply chains. Daines' talks on resilience underscore efforts to diversify from China, with India positioning as a manufacturing hub for semiconductors and defence gear.





As 2026 unfolds, these exchanges signal resilience in ties. Despite trade rifts, mutual interests in security and prosperity drive both sides forward, with Gor's welcome to Driscoll as a symbolic fresh start.





Based On ANI Report







