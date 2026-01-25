



China's Defence Ministry has confirmed a seismic shift in the upper echelons of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), announcing that General Zhang Youxia, the highest-ranking uniformed officer and Vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and law."





This revelation also implicates General Liu Zhenli, Chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, marking the most audacious purge yet in President Xi Jinping's relentless anti-corruption campaign.





General Zhang Youxia, long regarded as Xi Jinping's most trusted military confidant, has been a pivotal figure in the PLA's transformation. Born in 1950 to a revolutionary family—his father was a general who fought alongside Mao Zedong—Zhang rose through the ranks commanding elite units, including the 13th Group Army, before ascending to the CMC in 2017. His loyalty to Xi was unquestioned, often positioning him as the enforcer of the president's vision for a modern, battle-ready force.





The investigation into Zhang strikes at the heart of the CMC, China's supreme military command body chaired by Xi himself. As first Vice-Chairman, Zhang oversaw key modernisation initiatives, from hypersonic weapons to naval expansion. General Liu Zhenli, meanwhile, managed joint operations and logistics, playing a crucial role in integrating the PLA's disparate branches into a cohesive fighting machine.





This purge unfolds against a backdrop of broader turmoil within the PLA. Since 2023, over a dozen senior officers, including former Defence Ministers General Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, have been ensnared in corruption probes. Rocket Force commanders, responsible for China's nuclear arsenal, have faced similar scrutiny, with accusations of graft in procurement deals for missiles and silos.





Analysts view these moves as Xi's iron-fisted bid to root out disloyalty and incompetence ahead of potential flashpoints, such as tensions over Taiwan or the South China Sea. The Rocket Force scandals, in particular, exposed systemic rot: inflated contracts for unbuilt silos and substandard missiles, potentially undermining Beijing's deterrence posture.





Zhang's downfall is especially startling given his proximity to Xi. He reportedly mentored the president during Xi's early military postings and has been a vocal advocate for "loyalty to the Party." Whispers in Beijing suggest the probe stems from Zhang's alleged involvement in Rocket Force corruption, though official statements remain vague, citing only "serious violations."





Liu Zhenli, 72, brings a storied career from infantry command to strategic planning. Appointed Joint Staff Chief in 2022, he streamlined PLA operations amid Xi's push for "jointness." His investigation signals no branch is immune, extending the purge from equipment procurement to operational leadership.





The timing is ominous. With China's economy faltering and U.S.-China rivalry intensifying, Xi cannot afford a distracted military. The PLA's 2027 centennial goal—full modernisation—now hangs in the balance, as purges disrupt command chains and erode morale.





International observers draw parallels to Xi's earlier campaigns, like the 2014–2015 sweep that felled dozens of generals. Yet this iteration feels more surgical, targeting Xi's inner circle to preempt threats. Taiwan's Defence Ministry has noted increased PLA activity despite the upheaval, suggesting continuity in aggressive posturing.





Domestically, state media frames the probes as purifying the ranks for "absolute loyalty." Xinhua emphasised that "no one is above the Party," echoing Xi's mantra. Yet sceptics argue the crackdown doubles as a political tool, eliminating rivals who might challenge Xi's third term.





For India's strategic calculus, this instability offers both opportunities and risks. A weakened PLA could blunt China's border incursions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where tensions simmer post-Galwan. New Delhi watches closely, bolstering its own forces with indigenous systems like Tejas fighters and BrahMos missiles.





Beijing's neighbours, from Japan to Vietnam, may recalibrate defences. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has long warned of PLA vulnerabilities exposed by corruption, potentially delaying China's carrier ambitions and amphibious assault capabilities.





As investigations proceed, the CMC's composition remains fluid. Heir apparent General He Weidong, the other Vice-Chairman, now stands alone in the uniformed leadership, his elevation all but assured. Yet the purge's ripple effects could persist, sowing doubt in a force untested by major war since 1979.





Ultimately, this episode underscores Xi's paradox: a leader who has centralised military power to an unprecedented degree, yet must continually purge it to maintain control. Whether it fortifies or fractures the PLA ahead of 2027 will shape Asia's security landscape for decades.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







