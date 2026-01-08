



India aims to achieve a landmark milestone in its space program by landing astronauts on the Moon by 2040, according to AS Kiran Kumar, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 5th Astronomical Society of India (ASI) Symposium, Kumar outlined an ambitious roadmap for the nation's cosmic endeavours.





Currently serving as chairman of the management council at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Kumar emphasised that the period leading up to 2040 will feature a series of pivotal space missions. He highlighted India's determination to not only place its astronauts on the lunar surface but also ensure their safe return to Earth.





In addition to the manned lunar landing, Kumar revealed plans for India to establish its own space station by the same 2040 deadline. This dual achievement underscores the country's accelerating push towards self-reliant space infrastructure and sustained human presence beyond low Earth orbit.





During interactions with the media on the sidelines of the event at the PRL campus in Ahmedabad, Kumar provided further details on forthcoming missions. He mentioned an imminent Chandrayaan follow-on mission, building on the successes of previous lunar explorations like Chandrayaan-3, which made India the first nation to soft-land near the Moon's south pole.





Collaboration with Japan forms a key part of these efforts, with joint development underway for a sophisticated lander and rover. These technologies will target the South Polar region of the Moon, a scientifically rich area believed to hold water ice and other volatiles essential for future exploration.





Kumar stressed the importance of gathering targeted data from this lunar region, describing it as merely the starting point for expansive activities ahead. He affirmed India's steadfast commitment to space observation and deepening its understanding of the universe through systematic exploration.





Such initiatives, he noted, will create vast opportunities for academic institutions, engineering colleges, and private enterprises to participate actively. This inclusive approach promises to bolster India's space ecosystem, fostering innovation and technological spin-offs for broader societal gains.





In his address to scientists and students at the symposium's inaugural session, Kumar reflected on India's unique trajectory in space technology. He pointed out that the nation stands alone as the only country to have prioritised societal benefits over military applications from the outset of its space programme.





Kumar paid special tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary founder of India's space efforts, whose contributions began when the country was just a decade into independence in 1957. Sarabhai's foresight laid the bedrock for ISRO's growth into a global space power.





This announcement from Kumar arrives at a time when India's space sector is experiencing rapid transformation. Recent triumphs, including the Aditya-L1 solar mission and successful GSLV launches, have elevated ISRO's profile, while private players like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are injecting fresh dynamism.





The 2040 lunar landing goal aligns with the vision articulated in India's Gaganyaan programme, the nation's first human spaceflight initiative slated for crewed missions by 2026. Building on this, the lunar ambition represents a quantum leap, demanding advancements in life support systems, propulsion, and re-entry technologies.





Developing a space station by 2040 further amplifies these challenges and opportunities. It would enable microgravity research, satellite servicing, and a platform for deeper space missions, positioning India alongside established players like the International Space Station partners.





International partnerships, such as the one with Japan, reflect a pragmatic strategy to leverage global expertise while advancing indigenous capabilities. Similar collaborations with NASA under the Artemis Accords and Russia's assistance in Gaganyaan training highlight India's growing diplomatic heft in space diplomacy.





Scientific focus on the Moon's South Pole is particularly strategic. Potential water resources there could support in-situ resource utilisation, producing oxygen, fuel, and water for astronauts, thereby reducing mission costs and enabling longer stays.





Kumar's remarks also signal a call to action for India's youth and academia. With events like the ASI Symposium drawing together experts and students, the symposium serves as a catalyst for inspiring the next generation of space professionals.





Private sector involvement could prove transformative, mirroring trends in the US and China. Companies in Bengaluru's growing aerospace hub, including those with defence ties like HAL and Tata Advanced Systems, stand poised to contribute modules, payloads, or even launch services.





Funding remains crucial, with the government allocating increased budgets to ISRO amid the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in space. Recent approvals for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) and Bharatiya Antariksh Station will underpin these 2040 targets.





Challenges persist, including technological hurdles in human-rated spacecraft and radiation shielding for lunar voyages. Yet, ISRO's track record of cost-effective innovation—evident in the frugal yet flawless Chandrayaan-3—instils confidence in meeting these goals.





Geopolitically, a successful manned lunar mission would enhance India's stature amid rivalries with China, which landed taikonauts on the Moon in its own plans. It also strengthens India's role in the Quad framework, promoting a rules-based order in space.





Kumar's vision extends beyond hardware to philosophical underpinnings. By prioritising societal applications—from disaster management via satellites to telemedicine—India's space programme continues Sarabhai's legacy of harnessing technology for human welfare.





As the ASI Symposium unfolds, it reinforces the collaborative spirit essential for these ambitions. India's journey to the Moon by 2040 is not just a national quest but a beacon for emerging space nations worldwide.





This roadmap promises to redefine India's place in the cosmos, blending indigenous ingenuity with global partnerships to turn lunar dreams into reality.





Based On PTI Report







