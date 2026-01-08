



India's military landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as unmanned warfare emerges as the cornerstone of future conflicts. The Indian Army, recognising the proliferation of drone technologies even among smaller nations, is aggressively bridging critical capability gaps.





Central to this evolution are the newly operationalised Shaktibaan regiments and the elite Bhairav Commandos, both designed to dominate hybrid warfare scenarios through swarm drones, loitering munitions, and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





Drones have redefined modern battlefields, shifting emphasis from manned platforms to autonomous systems capable of precision strikes and persistent surveillance. For India, facing volatile borders with China and Pakistan, the imperative for robust anti-drone defences and offensive swarm capabilities has never been more acute. The Army's strategic pivot addresses this, integrating unmanned assets into artillery and infantry structures to counter hybrid threats that blend conventional and asymmetric tactics.





The Shaktibaan regiments represent a landmark development within the Regiment of Artillery. These units, with initial formations already operationalised, are slated for expansion to 15-20 regiments. Equipped with swarm drones, loitering munitions, and UAVs, they fill a vital void in striking targets between 50 and 500 kilometres. This range extension complements existing assets like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for deeper engagements and the 120 km-range Pinaka rockets.





Procurement is accelerating under fast-track protocols. The Army plans to issue a tender imminently for 850 loitering munitions, complete with launchers, to arm the inaugural Shaktibaan regiment. Indian industry, pivotal to this indigenisation drive, is tasked with delivery within two years. This aligns with broader self-reliance goals, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while scaling domestic manufacturing.





Complementing the Shaktibaan effort, the Regiment of Artillery will raise 35-40 Divyastra batteries. These artillery-embedded units will deploy diverse drones with lethal strike potential, enhancing divisional firepower. Together, these initiatives form a layered unmanned ecosystem, enabling rapid response to time-sensitive targets in contested environments.





A pool exceeding one lakh drone operatives underpins this expansion, with formations now receiving the necessary arsenal. Training emphasises seamless integration of drones into tactical operations, from reconnaissance to kinetic effects. This human-machine synergy ensures operators can exploit real-time intelligence for decisive advantage.





The infantry is not lagging behind. Each battalion is raising Ashmi platoons, tailored for modern warfare demands. These platoons incorporate drone-centric tactics, fostering agility at the smallest unit level. This bottom-up modernisation democratises unmanned capabilities across the force.





At the vanguard stands the Bhairav Commandos, a new Special Forces cadre providing operations at Corps Headquarters level. Every operative is drone-proficient, trained in surveillance systems for sensor fusion and communications, as well as attack drones for swift deployment. Their skill set includes rapid conversion of platforms from reconnaissance to strike modes, embodying the Army's unmanned warfare ethos.





Bhairav personnel wield specialised weaponry akin to elite global units. Armament includes AK-pattern automatic rifles for close-quarters dominance and Dragunov-type designated sniper rifles for precision engagements. Yet, their defining edge lies in drone mastery, turning individual soldiers into force multipliers in denied-access scenarios.





This restructuring bears the imprint of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who has conceived a comprehensive force transformation. It confronts hybrid conflict head-on—where cyber intrusions, disinformation, and drone swarms converge with traditional artillery duels. By embedding unmanned systems across domains, the Army anticipates peer adversaries like China's PLA, known for its drone swarm doctrines.





Operational precedents underscore the efficacy of these assets. During Operation Sindoor, triggered by Pakistan's extension of hostilities, Indian forces deployed loitering munitions such as Nagastra, Sky Striker, Harpy, and Harop. These neutralized enemy bases and Pakistan Army installations, validating indigenous and allied systems in high-intensity combat.





The Shaktibaan and Bhairav frameworks extend this proven model. Loitering munitions, often dubbed "kamikaze drones," loiter over targets before self-destructing on impact, ideal for suppressing air defences or high-value assets. Swarm tactics amplify this, overwhelming enemy sensors through sheer numbers and coordinated attacks.





Long-range UAVs in Shaktibaan arsenals push boundaries further. Capable of 500 km strikes, they enable deep battles without risking manned platforms. Integration with artillery fire control systems promises synchronised salvos, where drones designate targets for Pinaka or BrahMos follow-ups.





Challenges persist, however. Electronic warfare threats demand resilient communications and anti-jamming tech. Supply chain robustness for expendable munitions is critical, given attrition rates in sustained operations. Yet, India's defence ecosystem—bolstered by firms like Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Forge, and Adani Defence—positions it well for serial production.





Geopolitically, this leap counters regional imbalances. Pakistan's drone incursions and China's Himalayan deployments necessitate such countermeasures. Partnerships with Israel (Sky Striker origins) and the US enhance tech transfers, while indigenous Nagastra exemplifies Atmanirbharta.





Training regimens for Bhairav and Shaktibaan operatives are rigorous, spanning urban combat, high-altitude ops, and cyber-drone interfaces. Simulations replicate hybrid scenarios, honing swarm orchestration under contested spectrum dominance.





Looking ahead, these units herald a doctrinal shift towards unmanned primacy. By 2028, full operationalisation could field thousands of drones, reshaping force structures. The Army's investment signals confidence in dominating the "grey zone" conflicts of tomorrow.





Bhairav, Shaktibaan, and Divyastra embody India's mega leap into unmanned warfare. This artillery-led revolution, fused with special operations, equips the force to prevail in hybrid conflicts, securing strategic edges on multiple fronts.





