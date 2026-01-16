



India and Germany have marked a pivotal moment in their bilateral relations with the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent on Strengthening Bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India on 12-13 January 2026.





This agreement, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz, signals a shift from sporadic arms transactions to sustained collaboration encompassing co-development, technology transfer, and co-production of defence platforms.





The timing aligns with celebrations of 75 years of diplomatic ties and 25 years of the Strategic Partnership, underscoring a renewed commitment to mutual strategic goals.





Chancellor Merz's trip, his inaugural venture to Asia post-assuming office, featured high-level engagements in Ahmedabad, including participation in the International Kite Festival alongside Prime Minister Modi.





The leaders' joint statement highlighted endorsements for intensified military-to-military ties, encompassing joint exercises, training programs, senior official exchanges, and reciprocal naval port visits. Particular emphasis fell on ongoing projects such as submarine cooperation, helicopter obstacle avoidance systems, and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), which both sides hailed as exemplars of fruitful partnership.





The framework leverages complementary strengths: India's vast skilled workforce and cost efficiencies paired with Germany's advanced technologies and investment capacity. This synergy supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for defence indigenisation and strategic autonomy, diminishing over-reliance on conventional suppliers like Russia while tapping European innovation sans alliance obligations.





Defence Roundtables and seminars in Berlin and New Delhi have fostered burgeoning interactions between the nations' defence industries, with India appreciating Germany's streamlined export clearance processes.





Beyond defence, the visit yielded 19 agreements spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and green energy under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), where nearly €5 billion of Germany's €10 billion pledge until 2030 stands utilised.





Operational milestones include Germany's commitment to station a Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and participation in forthcoming exercises like MILAN and Tarang Shakti.





Cultural exchanges, such as visits to Sabarmati Ashram, reinforced the personal rapport between Modi and Merz, with the latter extending invitations for Indian firms to capitalise on Germany's economic landscape.





This evolving defence nexus positions India and Germany as pivotal players amid Indo-Pacific volatilities, addressing shared concerns over counter-terrorism, maritime security, and emerging threats.





Prime Minister Modi characterised the pact as emblematic of "mutual trust and shared vision," while bilateral trade surpassing $50 billion underscores economic underpinnings. As New Delhi diversifies partnerships, Berlin emerges as a steadfast ally, promising a defence-industrial roadmap that could redefine collaborative security architectures. Future engagements, including reciprocal high-level visits and industry forums, will likely propel this trajectory forward.





Based On WION Report







