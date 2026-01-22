



India's Ambassador from Palestine, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has emphasised New Delhi's potential to drive forward peace initiatives in West Asia, with a particular focus on realising the two-state solution.





Speaking in New Delhi on Thursday, 22 January 2026, Abu Shawesh highlighted India's capacity to contribute decisively to ending the Israeli occupation and implementing a framework for coexistence between Palestine and Israel.





The diplomat's comments arose during a discussion on India's prospective involvement in a proposed Board of Peace, an international mechanism aimed at resolving the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict.





While refraining from advising on India's participation, Abu Shawesh noted that the decision lies squarely with the Indian government, which would conduct its own internal deliberations.





He stressed, however, that India's influence extends far beyond any formal board, positioning the nation as a pivotal actor in achieving genuine peace through the two-state paradigm.





India has long championed the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, both living in peace and security—a stance reiterated consistently in diplomatic forums.





This position underscores New Delhi's balanced engagement with both Israel and Palestine, reflecting its strategic interest in West Asian stability amid growing global calls for resolution.





The remarks come against a backdrop of intensified international efforts to devise pathways out of the enduring conflict, including innovative structures like the Board of Peace.





As yet, India has offered no official response to the invitation to join this board, maintaining its characteristic deliberation on such multilateral proposals.





Recent diplomatic activity reinforces India's commitment to regional calm. Last month, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, New Delhi welcomed the adoption of the Gaza Peace Plan.





Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra, addressing queries on the Jordan visit, confirmed that the leaders underscored the need for peace and stability in West Asia.





She highlighted Prime Minister Modi's reaffirmation of India's enduring support for Palestine, aligning with broader discussions on the Gaza initiative.





India's nuanced diplomacy in the region balances robust defence and technology ties with Israel against steadfast advocacy for Palestinian aspirations, enhancing its credibility as a mediator.





Abu Shawesh's appeal aligns with India's rising global profile, where its non-aligned heritage and economic clout position it uniquely to bridge divides in volatile geopolitics.





As tensions persist, India's prospective role—whether through formal boards or direct peace making—could prove instrumental in advancing a viable two-state outcome.





Based On ANI Report







