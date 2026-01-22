



US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor, has embarked on a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, commencing on 22 January 2026. This trip underscores Washington's growing focus on Central Asian engagement.





In Ashgabat, Gor will hold high-level meetings with senior Turkmen government officials and business leaders. Discussions aim to broaden bilateral cooperation, enhance regional stability, and fortify economic ties.





The United States anticipates fruitful collaboration with Turkmenistan. Such partnerships promise mutual benefits, fostering prosperity and security throughout the region. This Turkmenistan itinerary follows closely on Gor's recent activities in India. He extended a cordial welcome to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll upon his arrival in New Delhi.





Posting on X, Gor described Driscoll as "my friend" and warmly greeted the US Army Secretary. This gesture highlights the personal rapport underpinning high-level military exchanges.





Gor has pledged regular visits by senior US officials to India. He made this commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership, despite lingering trade frictions.





These remarks came at the conclusion of Senator Steve Daines' "productive visit" to India from 17 to 19 January. Daines, a Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, engaged with key Indian counterparts.





Meetings included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alongside parliamentarians. Topics spanned defence cooperation, supply chain security, and Indo-Pacific stability.





The US Embassy emphasised the strategic partnership's role in shared security. Daines advanced Trump Administration priorities and Montana's interests during the trip.





A key focus was agriculture, with Daines advocating for favourable pulse crop provisions in future trade pacts. He appreciated Goyal's attention to US farmers' concerns. Daines urged acceleration of talks for a "fair and reciprocal" bilateral trade deal. This aligns with ongoing negotiations since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February 2025 US visit.





India currently faces 50 per cent US tariffs amid these discussions. Progress remains tentative, yet diplomatic momentum builds.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hosted Daines and Gor for a "productive exchange" on bilateral ties. Goyal shared his delight on X, calling them "good friends."





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Daines on 19 January. Their "wide-ranging and open" dialogue covered the partnership's strategic importance.





Earlier, Indian envoy to the US, Vinay Kwatra, conferred with Daines in Washington. These interactions signal deepening people-to-people and official linkages. Gor described Daines' New Delhi engagements as "instrumental." They involved official and private sector stakeholders, advancing US-India relations.





The flurry of visits reflects a deliberate US strategy. It seeks to counterbalance regional challenges while nurturing defence and economic pillars.





Turkmenistan's energy resources and strategic location amplify the visit's significance. US-Turkmen ties could bolster connectivity across South and Central Asia. For India, heightened US engagement offers defence procurement opportunities. It aligns with Make in India and indigenous manufacturing goals.





Ongoing trade talks hold potential for aerospace and technology transfers. Yet, tariff resolutions remain critical for momentum.





Senator Daines' pulse crop advocacy exemplifies state-level advocacy in federal diplomacy. Montana's farming lobby eyes Indian markets. As Gor travels from India to Turkmenistan, patterns emerge. US diplomacy weaves South Asia with Central Asia for a stable Indo-Pacific.





India-US defence cooperation featured prominently in Daines' itinerary. Topics likely included joint exercises, tech sharing, and supply chain resilience.





The US Army Secretary's India arrival coincides with modernisation talks. DRDO and HAL collaborations may gain fresh impetus. Regional stability discussions in Turkmenistan could indirectly benefit India. Shared concerns over connectivity and security align interests.





Trump Administration priorities infuse these engagements. A transactional approach tempers idealism with pragmatic gains.





Piyush Goyal's meetings signal commerce as a bilateral linchpin. Resolving tariffs could unlock defence offsets and investments.





Jaishankar-Daines talks reinforced strategic convergence. QUAD and I2U2 frameworks likely featured in Indo-Pacific deliberations. Vinay Kwatra's prior meeting ensures continuity. Washington's India desk coordinates multi-track diplomacy.





Gor’s dual-role as South-Central Asia envoy bridges regions. His schedule exemplifies integrated US foreign policy. Turkmenistan's neutral stance offers a stable platform. US engagement counters rivals' influence in energy-rich Central Asia.





As 2026 unfolds, US-India-Turkmenistan vectors may converge. Energy, defence, and stability form the triad.





Based On ANI Report







