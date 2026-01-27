



European Council President Antonio Costa has described the forthcoming India–European Union free trade agreement as the “largest FTA in the world”. This landmark pact, set to be signed at the EU–India summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, transcends mere commerce. It serves as a robust geopolitical signal amid rising global uncertainties.





Hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between New Delhi and Brussels.





Costa emphasised that the agreement represents the most expansive trade deal ever concluded by either side. It promises to reshape economic ties and foster collaboration in critical domains.





In an interview with CNN-News18’s Managing Editor Zakka Jacob, Costa highlighted the pact’s multifaceted significance. “This will be the largest free trade agreement globally and the biggest agreement ever signed by India or the European Union,” he stated. The deal carries profound economic, political, and security dimensions.





Costa portrayed the agreement as a reflection of shared values between India and the EU. Both entities champion free trade over tariff-driven economic nationalism. “India and the EU believe in trade agreements, not trade wars,” he affirmed.





Free trade, according to Costa, bolsters economies, generates employment, and drives prosperity. When two of the world’s largest democracies commit to predictable rules, it fortifies the global order. The pact thus provides long-term certainty in India-EU relations as supply chains and alliances evolve.





Beyond commerce, the agreement opens European markets to Indian companies. It simultaneously deepens defence and security cooperation. “There is a clear economic dimension to our security collaboration,” Costa noted.





Indian firms stand to gain fresh opportunities in Europe. Meanwhile, both sides will enhance mutual defence capabilities. Maritime security emerges as a pivotal focus, given their reliance on secure sea lanes.





“For India and Europe, safe shipping routes are essential,” Costa observed. “Maritime security is therefore a strategic priority.” This collaboration addresses vulnerabilities in global trade routes.





Costa also praised India’s commitment to climate action, spotlighted during the Republic Day parade’s renewable energy displays. He linked this to the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). “India is firmly committed to the Paris Agreement, and that commitment is clearly visible,” he said.





The shared agenda extends to energy transition and climate goals. Joint efforts aim to accelerate sustainable development. This alignment positions India and the EU as leaders in green initiatives.





On geopolitical tensions, Costa reaffirmed the EU’s backing of Denmark and Greenland. Responding to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Greenland, he stressed sovereignty. “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Its future can only be decided by Denmark and Greenland,” he declared.





The EU fully supports both Denmark and Greenland, Costa added. While recognising Arctic security challenges and NATO’s role, he rejected territorial expansion under international law. This stance reinforces Europe’s commitment to global norms.





Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Costa reiterated Europe’s support for Kyiv. He urged Russia to pursue genuine peace efforts. “We are backing every serious initiative for peace,” he said. “But Russia continues to reject a ceasefire. Every day, lives are being lost.”





Costa’s Republic Day attendance alongside Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held personal resonance. His father grew up in Goa, adding emotional depth. “It was deeply meaningful for me personally,” he reflected.





India exemplifies how the world’s largest democracy preserves its diversity, Costa remarked. The parade highlighted not only military prowess but also cultural and social richness. This pluralism strengthens India’s global standing.





The India-EU FTA thus emerges as a cornerstone of stability. It counters fragmentation in trade, security, and alliances. As global uncertainties mount, the pact signals democratic resilience and cooperation.





