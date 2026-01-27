



EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has praised the newly finalised India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasising Europe's commitment to long-term partnerships.





Speaking at the Conference on Europe, India, and a Changing World Order in New Delhi on Tuesday, Kallas noted that while negotiations had been protracted, the EU now intends to honour the deal steadfastly.





"When I travel around the world, I see more and more countries eager to forge partnerships with Europe because we are predictable—a quality that is increasingly valued today," she said. "We take time to negotiate deals, but once agreed, we adhere to them faithfully."





Kallas highlighted the reliability of European commitments as a key asset in global diplomacy. "We implement our agreements meticulously, and this dependability has become a cornerstone of our value proposition," she added.





She underscored the vast potential for collaboration between India and the EU across multiple domains. "We have identified opportunities in security, defence, foreign policy, maritime security, and cybersecurity," Kallas explained.





The EU and India are now entering formal negotiations on these fronts, driven by the need for shared intelligence and factual awareness to inform strategic decisions.





Kallas observed a palpable enthusiasm during her visit for deepening trade ties, particularly amid efforts by certain superpowers to reshape the multilateral order.





"There is genuine interest in the room not just for trade, but for addressing the broader geopolitical landscape," she remarked. "Superpowers seek to divide the world into blocs, which disadvantages smaller and medium-sized nations."





Although India is no small player, Kallas stressed the mutual benefits of EU-India cooperation in preserving a rules-based international system. She drew from her background in Estonia, a smaller nation, to underline the perils of fragmentation.





Europe currently grapples with an existential threat from Russia, prompting member states to ramp up defence spending significantly.





"This necessitates sourcing capabilities wisely—prioritising European industry where possible, but looking outward if supply falls short," Kallas stated.





She welcomed competition from a major economy like India, viewing it as a catalyst for innovation within European defence sectors. "Such rivalry spurs our industries to innovate and deliver solutions efficiently."





Earlier, a joint statement from European Commission President Ursula von der der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic milestone.





"We are not merely bolstering our economies; we are safeguarding our peoples' security in an ever more unstable world," the statement declared. It announced the launch of the world's two largest democracies' first-ever security and defence partnership.





This landmark accord builds on decades of defence industry cooperation between Europe and India, now set to intensify further. Key areas include enhanced maritime security, such as joint naval exercises to combat piracy in critical sea lanes.





The partnership also targets escalating cyber and hybrid threats, which grow more sophisticated annually, alongside dedicated dialogues on space security for situational awareness and secure connectivity.





Counterterrorism efforts will receive a boost, with negotiations underway for a Security of Information Agreement to foster trust-based intelligence sharing.





"Europe and India have opted to be dependable allies, demonstrating the profound trust we share," the statement concluded.





Kallas's remarks come at a pivotal moment, as the India-EU FTA—negotiated over several years—finally concludes amid global supply chain disruptions and rising protectionism.





The defence partnership aligns with India's 'Make in India' push for indigenous manufacturing, potentially opening doors for co-production of military hardware like naval vessels and cybersecurity tools.





For Europe, facing production bottlenecks in munitions and aircraft amid the Ukraine conflict, Indian partnerships could diversify supply chains away from over-reliance on the US.





Geopolitically, this ties into broader Indo-Pacific strategies, countering assertive moves in the region while reinforcing democratic solidarity against authoritarian influences.





India's growing defence export profile, including BrahMos missiles and drones, positions it as a viable alternative supplier for European needs.





As Kallas noted, the emphasis on predictability and implementation could pave the way for multibillion-pound deals in aerospace, naval systems, and AI-driven defence tech.





This evolving alliance signals a strategic pivot for both sides, blending economic integration with hard security cooperation in a multipolar world.





Based On ANI Report







