The India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has reached a landmark conclusion after protracted negotiations, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral economic relations.





Finalised on Tuesday (27-1-2026) during the India-EU summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen alongside European Council President Antonio Costa, the deal promises to reshape trade dynamics between the two sides.





Ministry of External Affairs sources have characterised the agreement as a "living agreement," designed with flexibility to address evolving challenges. This innovative structure allows for periodic reviews every five years, particularly on sensitive areas such as carbon emissions and agriculture, where regulatory divergences among the EU's 27 member states could arise.





Formal ratification is anticipated within a year, expedited from the typical two-year timeline due to robust political commitment from both parties. This urgency underscores a shared determination to bolster economic ties amid global uncertainties, creating jobs and enhancing industrial output.





The FTA builds momentum from India's recent agreement with the United Kingdom, providing further impetus. Negotiations, relaunched in 2022, overcame years of hurdles through sustained diplomatic engagement, unaffected by intra-EU tensions over Russia.





Bilateral trade underscores the agreement's potential: in 2024-25, goods trade reached ₹11.5 lakh crore (USD 136.54 billion), with India's exports at ₹6.4 lakh crore (USD 75.85 billion) and imports at ₹5.1 lakh crore (USD 60.68 billion). Services trade hit ₹7.2 lakh crore (USD 83.10 billion), positioning the EU as one of India's largest partners.





India secures unprecedented market access, with over 99% of its exports by value gaining preferential entry while safeguarding sensitive sectors. Notably, 97% of EU tariff lines—covering 99.5% of trade value—open to Indian goods, preserving policy space for developmental priorities.





Key labour-intensive sectors benefit immediately: 70.4% of tariff lines, encompassing 90.7% of India's exports like textiles, leather, footwear, tea, coffee, spices, sports goods, toys, gems, jewellery, and marine products, receive duty elimination upon implementation.





Phased reductions apply to 20.3% of lines (2.9% of exports), including marine products, processed foods, arms, and ammunition, achieving zero duties over three to five years. Remaining lines (6.1%, covering 6% of exports) gain tariff cuts or tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for items like poultry, preserved vegetables, bakery products, cars, steel, and certain shrimps/prawns.





Services commitments represent a breakthrough, with the EU offering deeper access across 144 sub-sectors. Indian providers in IT/ITeS, professional services, education, and business services will operate under a stable regime, leveraging India's high-tech strengths to boost exports and serve EU markets.





This "living" framework ensures adaptability, allowing localised solutions for regulatory issues without derailing the core agreement. It reflects pragmatic diplomacy, balancing India's growth imperatives with the EU's standards on sustainability and trade equity.





The FTA fortifies supply chain resilience amid disruptions, diversifying India's partnerships beyond traditional blocs. It signals India's rising clout in global trade architecture, complementing initiatives like the Indo-Pacific strategy.





For the EU, the deal taps India's demographic dividend and manufacturing resurgence, fostering mutual prosperity. Implementation will demand vigilant monitoring to maximise gains, particularly in navigating non-tariff barriers.





This agreement transcends commerce, embedding strategic depth into the India-EU partnership through enhanced investment flows and collaborative growth.





