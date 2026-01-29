



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to visit India in the first week of March 2026, marking a significant step in thawing bilateral ties.





Sources within India's Ministry of External Affairs highlight trade as the central focus of the visit. This comes amid efforts to rebuild momentum following years of diplomatic strains over issues like the Khalistan separatist movement.





The visit is poised to culminate in the signing of multiple deals spanning uranium supply, energy cooperation, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. A standout agreement could be a 10-year, USD 2.8 billion uranium supply pact, bolstering India's nuclear energy ambitions under its expanding civilian program. Such deals underscore Canada's positioning as a stable, non-coercive energy partner.





Recent remarks by Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, delivered at India Energy Week 2026, reinforce this commitment. Hodgson emphasised Canada's resolve to supply energy and critical minerals without geopolitical leverage. He stated that in a volatile global landscape, multilateral ties and supply diversification are key to navigating change.





Canada's rich deposits of uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements align perfectly with India's push for energy transition and self-reliance via the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Canadian firms are already present at energy conferences in India, offering expertise in mineral development alongside direct exports. This synergy could accelerate India's electric vehicle and renewable sectors.





Beyond resources, agreements on nuclear energy, oil and gas, environment, AI, and quantum computing are anticipated. These reflect converging priorities: India's quantum mission and AI for All strategy dovetail with Canada's strengths in tech innovation. Smaller pacts on education and culture aim to foster people-to-people links, potentially easing visa hurdles for students and professionals.





Formal negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) may commence during the visit. This would build on exploratory talks paused in 2023, targeting tariff reductions in goods, services, and investments. Trade volumes, which dipped to USD 8 billion in 2024, could rebound sharply, with India eyeing Canadian lentils, potash, and pharmaceuticals.





High-level exchanges underscore the momentum. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman plan visits to Canada soon. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval heads to Ottawa next month for routine engagements.





These follow a productive call on Monday between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.





Their discussion covered economic partnerships, AI collaboration, and high-level visits, signalling a pragmatic reset. For India, diversifying from Russian and Middle Eastern energy sources enhances strategic autonomy, especially amid global supply disruptions. Canada benefits by accessing India's booming market and countering its trade reliance on China and the US.





