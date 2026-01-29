



Saudi Arabia has issued a strong condemnation of two major terrorist attacks in India: the Pahalgam incident in Jammu and Kashmir and the assault near the Red Fort in New Delhi.





The condemnation emerged during the third meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group, held under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council.





This gathering took place on Wednesday in Riyadh, where discussions underscored a shared resolve against terrorism in all its forms.





The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Ahmed Al-Eissa, Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior.





A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that both nations specifically denounced the dastardly attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025, as well as the terror incident near the Red Fort on 10 November 2025.





These events have heightened concerns over cross-border terrorism and threats to civilian safety in India. Beyond the condemnations, the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of their ongoing security cooperation.





They exchanged perspectives on threats from terrorist groups operating globally and within their respective regions. Key areas of focus included strategies to counter extremism and radicalisation, alongside efforts to combat the financing of terrorism.





Participants also addressed the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and the dangerous nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism. To bolster these efforts, the delegations deliberated on enhancing bilateral legal and judicial cooperation, as well as strengthening law enforcement ties.





Such measures aim to create a more robust framework for intelligence sharing and joint operations against terror networks. The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold the next session of the Security Working Group in India, on a date to be mutually decided.





This commitment signals a deepening of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Riyadh amid evolving global security challenges. The discussions reflect Saudi Arabia's growing alignment with India on counter-terrorism, particularly in light of shared concerns over regional instability.





In a related development, on 22 January, India's Secretary for South Asia, Neena Malhotra, met with resident ambassadors of Arab countries. This engagement reviewed ongoing cooperation between India and Arab nations, while preparing for upcoming meetings.





According to a post on X by the Ministry of External Affairs, the talks identified priority areas across diverse sectors to advance these partnerships. Such diplomatic outreach underscores India's proactive diplomacy in the Arab world, especially on security matters.





The Pahalgam attack, which claimed civilian lives last April, remains a stark reminder of vulnerabilities in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the Red Fort incident in November exposed urban terrorism risks in the national capital.





Saudi Arabia's explicit naming of these events in its condemnation carries significant weight, given its influence in the Muslim world and historical ties to South Asian geopolitics.





This stance could bolster India's narrative on cross-border terrorism at international forums.





Moreover, it aligns with broader India-Saudi efforts under their Strategic Partnership Council, established to foster cooperation in defence, energy, and security. The Security Working Group's outcomes may pave the way for practical initiatives, such as joint training or technology transfers in counter-terrorism.





As threats evolve—with groups leveraging digital tools and organised crime links—such bilateral mechanisms grow ever more vital. India's defence and security establishment will likely view this as a diplomatic win, reinforcing ties with a key Gulf partner.





Looking ahead, the next meeting in India offers an opportunity to translate rhetoric into actionable outcomes.





Based On ANI Report







