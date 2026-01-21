



India has issued an advisory directing the dependents of its diplomatic mission and post officials in Bangladesh to return home, citing prevailing security concerns.





Sources confirm this precautionary step comes amid escalating tensions, though the Indian Mission and all associated posts remain fully operational.





The decision follows a series of security threats targeting Indian diplomatic personnel, particularly after the December 2025 killing of Islamist youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Rumours circulated that the shooters had fled to India, fuelling anti-India sentiment, though one accused later surfaced in a video from a Gulf country, debunking the claim.





India has repeatedly voiced alarm over the safety of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh since the interim government under Muhammad Yunus took power. This followed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's administration in August 2024 amid student-led protests, which precipitated a sharp rise in communal incidents.





On 9 January 2026, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh to address recurring attacks on minorities. He highlighted a "disturbing pattern" of assaults on their homes and businesses by extremists, demanding firm action.





Data from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council underscores the gravity: 51 cases of communal violence in December 2025 alone, including 10 murders. At least seven Hindus have been killed since then, amid broader unrest.





The interim government's Monday release of 2025 police records paints a mixed picture. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus shared nationwide data from First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigations, documenting 645 incidents involving minorities from January to December.





Of these, 71 were deemed communal, mainly involving vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols. The remaining 574 were classified as non-communal, suggesting a complex law-and-order landscape rather than purely targeted persecution.





This advisory reflects India's cautious approach to protect its personnel while maintaining diplomatic functionality. It signals deepening bilateral strains, rooted in minority rights and post-Hasina instability, as New Delhi monitors developments closely.





Based On ANI Report







