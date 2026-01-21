



India and the United Arab Emirates have taken a pivotal step in elevating their strategic partnership by committing to civil nuclear cooperation. This development broadens their ties into high-technology realms, particularly as global attention intensifies on clean energy, energy security, and cutting-edge innovations.





The agreement emerges against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on 19 January 2026.





The partnership leverages India's newly enacted Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act of 2025. This legislation marks a transformative shift in India's nuclear policy, replacing outdated frameworks like the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010.





It permits limited private and foreign involvement in nuclear power generation, operations, and equipment manufacturing, while maintaining robust state oversight on strategic elements.





A key feature of the SHANTI Act is its reformed liability regime, which caps operator liability and provides supplier immunity. This change aims to attract international investment and expertise, accelerating India's expansion of nuclear capacity as a reliable, low-carbon baseload power source. Both nations now seek to collaborate on large nuclear reactors, small modular reactors (SMRs), advanced reactor systems, plant operations, maintenance, and nuclear safety.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted this intent during a media briefing following the bilateral talks. He noted that the two sides aim to capitalise on opportunities opened by the SHANTI Act for sustainable nuclear advancement. A joint statement from the leaders welcomed the law's enactment, emphasising its role in fostering enhanced civil nuclear ties.





For India, this alliance supports ambitious goals to meet surging electricity demands while advancing towards net-zero emissions. Nuclear power offers a stable alternative to intermittent renewables, aligning with climate pledges. The UAE, already a regional pioneer in nuclear energy, brings operational experience that India can harness.





The UAE operates the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, constructed under a $20 billion deal with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). This facility features four APR1400 reactors, which entered commercial operation between April 2021 and September 2024. It supplies approximately 25 per cent of the UAE's electricity, underscoring nuclear power's viability in a post-hydrocarbon economy.





UAE's engagement with India diversifies its nuclear partnerships beyond Western suppliers. It positions the Gulf nation as a hub for advanced technologies tailored to emerging economies in the Global South. Experts like Robinder Sachdev of Imagindia Institute view this as the UAE's strategic pivot from fossil fuels towards green alternatives, including nuclear and green hydrogen.





Sachdev points out that large nuclear plants have proven successful in the UAE, while SMRs gain traction globally for their flexibility. India boasts indigenous SMR technologies, making the collaboration mutually beneficial. This synergy could enable joint development and deployment, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.





Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations at King's India Institute and Observer Research Foundation, observes the UAE's economic modernisation drive. Nuclear energy fits into its vision of energy sources beyond oil and gas. India, with one of the world's oldest civil nuclear programmes, emerges as a natural partner despite not being a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty signatory.





India's post-2008 civil nuclear pact with the United States paved the way for similar agreements with nations like Russia, Namibia, Canada, Argentina, Kazakhstan, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the UK. These deals facilitate technology transfer and peaceful power generation, cementing India's role in the global nuclear arena.





The India-UAE nuclear initiative carries profound strategic and commercial weight. It signals deepening trust and shared ambitions for sustainable development. Beyond energy security, it fosters technological exchange, potentially reshaping regional clean energy landscapes.





This cooperation arrives at a critical juncture, with both countries eyeing leadership in advanced nuclear solutions. For India, it accelerates domestic capacity growth; for the UAE, it expands influence in innovative energy domains. Together, they exemplify how strategic partnerships can drive climate goals and economic resilience.





