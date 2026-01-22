



India's senior diplomat, Secretary (West) Sibi George, has reaffirmed New Delhi's steadfast commitment to bolstering trade, economic, investment, and transport connections with Turkmenistan and fellow Central Asian nations.





This pledge came during his address at the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Economic Forum, held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.





Representing India at the high-level gathering, George emphasised the critical role of enhanced connectivity and joint ventures in fostering mutual prosperity across the region.





The forum provided a key platform for India to underscore its strategic focus on deepening economic ties with Central Asia, a region pivotal to its broader foreign policy objectives.





On the margins of the event, George engaged in productive discussions with prominent regional counterparts, including Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy.





He also held talks with Deputy Ministers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, exploring avenues to advance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





These interactions highlighted India's proactive diplomacy in nurturing robust partnerships amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared details of George's participation via a post on X, encapsulating the essence of his interventions.





"Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the SPECA Economic Forum," the MEA stated, noting his reiteration of commitments to elevate trade, economic, investment, and transport linkages.





The post further detailed his sideline meetings, signalling tangible steps towards implementation.





SPECA, established in 1998, serves as a vital mechanism for sub-regional cooperation in Central Asia, aiming to integrate the area's economies into the global framework.





Its member states encompass Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.





The program receives joint oversight from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).





India's active involvement in SPECA aligns with its 'Extended Neighbourhood' policy, seeking to counterbalance influences from other powers in the resource-rich region. Central Asia holds immense strategic value for India, offering access to vital energy resources, transit routes, and markets amid challenges like disrupted maritime pathways.





Turkmenistan, in particular, emerges as a cornerstone partner, with its vast natural gas reserves and the pivotal TAPI pipeline project linking Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.





George's visit builds on recent diplomatic momentum, including last year's 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted in New Delhi under External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's chairmanship.





That gathering saw Foreign Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convene, yielding agreements on connectivity, trade, and security.





Such engagements reflect India's 'multi-alignment' strategy, prioritising economic diplomacy to secure supply chains and investment opportunities.





The SPECA Forum occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional focus, with Central Asian states diversifying partnerships beyond traditional Russian and Chinese orbits.





India's overtures emphasise sustainable development, digital connectivity, and green energy, resonating with SPECA's goals of economic resilience. George's emphasis on transport linkages nods to ongoing efforts like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Chabahar port development.





These initiatives promise to slash transit times and costs, enhancing India's access to Eurasian markets.





Moreover, sideline diplomacy with Turkmen officials could accelerate bilateral projects, including energy exploration and cultural exchanges.





Interactions with Kazakh, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz deputies signal a holistic approach, addressing shared concerns like counter-terrorism and climate resilience.





As India navigates global uncertainties, its Central Asia outreach underscores a vision of inclusive growth, positioning New Delhi as a reliable partner. The MEA's proactive communication via X amplifies these messages, fostering public and stakeholder awareness.





Looking ahead, sustained follow-through on forum commitments could yield breakthroughs in trade volumes, currently modest but brimming with potential.





India's participation in SPECA thus marks another stride in its ascent as a pivotal player in Central Asian affairs.





Based On ANI Report







