



India's Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has issued a compelling call to global investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urging them to join the country's ambitious clean energy mission.





Speaking at a panel discussion, Joshi highlighted India's robust economic growth trajectory, positioning it to soon become the world's third-largest economy. He emphasised the critical need for heightened investment in sustainability and grid stability to support this ascent.





Despite substantial inflows of renewable energy investment over the past decade, Joshi noted that far greater resources are essential to achieve India's target of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.





He pointed out that the nation has already attained 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025, placing it firmly on course to meet its goals. This progress underscores India's commitment to a green transition amid rapid industrialisation.





Joshi identified the true challenge of the global energy shift as constructing infrastructure that is resilient, scalable, and primed for investment. He spotlighted India's strengths, including robust policies, a burgeoning domestic manufacturing base, ongoing grid modernisation efforts, and advancements in energy storage solutions. Emerging frameworks for geothermal and nuclear energy further bolster the country's renewable portfolio.





To accelerate this journey, the minister advocated for patient capital, blended finance models, and enhanced collaboration between governments, the private sector, and multilateral development banks. Such partnerships, he argued, are vital for fostering a sustainable and inclusive global energy transition. Joshi's remarks resonated with an audience keenly aware of India's pivotal role in worldwide climate efforts.





In bilateral discussions, Joshi engaged with Charles Emond, President and CEO of La Caisse, and Sarah Bouchard, its COO, to explore scaling long-term climate and clean-energy investments in India. He encouraged expansion of the “Partner with India” initiative, aligning it with the group's pledged $400 billion for climate action by 2030. This synergy promises to channel substantial funds into India's green ambitions.





Joshi also met Juvencio Maeztu, CEO and President of Ingka Group, the entity behind IKEA's retail operations. The group voiced strong interest in making a significant entry into India's renewable sector, focusing on solar, wind, and hybrid solutions. Joshi urged them to amplify their involvement, citing India's stable policies and investor-friendly ecosystem as key enablers.





India's prominent presence at Davos transcends a mere business gathering, drawing global leaders, investors, and policymakers captivated by its swift economic expansion. Alongside Joshi, the delegation includes Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Their participation amplifies India's voice on the world stage.





Discussions at the forum are poised to scrutinise India's potential ascent up the economic rankings, propelled by massive infrastructure investments, a digital revolution, and expanding manufacturing prowess. Joshi's outreach exemplifies how India is leveraging such platforms to secure international partnerships essential for its clean energy leadership. As commitments materialise, the nation edges closer to its 2030 vision.





Based On ANI Report







