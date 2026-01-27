



India delivered a forceful rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, with Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish accusing Islamabad of disseminating falsehoods and seeking to legitimise terrorism.





Harish responded directly to remarks from Pakistan's representative, an elected member of the Council, characterising them as driven by a singular agenda to undermine India and its people.





He dismissed Pakistan's narrative on India's military actions from the previous year as a fabricated and self-serving account.





Harish highlighted the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored militants killed 26 innocent civilians in a brutal assault.





The UN Security Council itself had demanded accountability for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of this act, he reminded the assembly.





India's subsequent response fulfilled that call precisely, targeting those responsible with precision.





Harish emphasised that India's operations were measured, non-escalatory, and responsible, aimed solely at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising threats.





Pakistan, however, persisted with threats of further attacks until early May, he noted.





On 9 May, Pakistani rhetoric remained aggressive, but by 10 May, their military contacted India's directly, pleading for a halt to the hostilities.





Evidence of the damage inflicted on Pakistani facilities, including destroyed runways and burnt hangars at multiple air bases, remains publicly available, Harish asserted.





He rebuked Pakistan's notion of a 'new normal', declaring unequivocally that terrorism cannot be normalised as Islamabad desires.





Pakistan's persistent use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy is intolerable, he stated firmly.





The UNSC chamber must not serve as a platform for legitimising such acts, Harish warned.





India stands ready to take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens' security, he affirmed.





Turning to Kashmir, Harish rejected Pakistan's interference outright, stating that Islamabad holds no locus standi on India's internal affairs.





Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India, now and always, he reiterated.





On the Indus Waters Treaty, Harish recalled India's good-faith signature 65 years ago, rooted in goodwill and friendship.





Yet Pakistan has repeatedly violated its spirit through three wars and thousands of terror attacks, resulting in countless Indian lives lost.





Consequently, India has suspended the treaty until Pakistan verifiably and irrevocably ceases all support for cross-border and other terrorism, positioning itself as a global epicentre of terror.





