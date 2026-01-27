



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Monday that 20 additional countries have joined US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' initiative. She made the revelation during a briefing but declined to name the new participants.





The Board of Peace was initially established by the UN Security Council to oversee Gaza's management for the next two years. However, the Trump administration has repositioned it to tackle conflicts worldwide, sparking controversy among some Western allies.





Leavitt highlighted the return of the last remaining Israeli hostage from Gaza as a "huge foreign policy feat" for Trump, Israel, and the international community. This comes after Trump formally launched the initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 22 January.





Describing the Davos event as a "very exciting day, long in the making," Trump proclaimed, "We're going to have peace in the world." He boasted that his administration was "settling eight wars" while threats globally were "calming down."





The initiative stems from Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan, which gained UN Security Council endorsement. It has since expanded dramatically, with officials stating around 35 nations have committed and 60 received invitations.





Trump suggested the board could eclipse existing United Nations roles. During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi—who confirmed Egypt's membership—Trump noted, "We have a lot of great people that want to join."





Some leaders require parliamentary approval before committing, while uninvited countries have sought inclusion. Trump defended inviting figures like Russia's Vladimir Putin, insisting he wants "everybody" powerful enough to "get the job done."





European allies have pushed back. Several declined participation over the board's broadened mandate and its challenge to the UN-based international system. The UK refused to sign the treaty at Davos, citing Putin's invitation.





British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper voiced concerns about the board's direction. Media reports on the charter reveal permanent membership demands a USD 1 billion contribution, with non-paying members getting three-year terms.





The charter also names Trump as permanent chairman, even post-presidency. He tied the initiative to his Iran strategy, claiming it facilitated the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," Trump asserted.





Leavitt's announcement underscores Trump's aggressive peace-making vision, blending Gaza's reconstruction with broader global ambitions. Yet resistance from traditional allies highlights tensions over bypassing UN frameworks.





The board's expansion raises questions about its funding, authority, and long-term viability. With 20 new sign-ups, it now claims significant momentum, though secrecy around members fuels speculation.





Trump's rhetoric at Davos painted a transformed world order. Just a year prior, he said, the globe "was actually on fire," but now "many good things are happening," including progress toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine.





Critics argue the initiative risks fragmenting multilateral diplomacy. Proponents see it as pragmatic leadership filling UN voids. As membership grows, the board's first actions will test these competing narratives.





Egypt's involvement signals buy-in from Middle Eastern powers. Trump's inclusion of controversial leaders like Putin aims to ensure deal-making clout, but alienates NATO partners wary of Russian influence.





The USD 1 billion permanent fee could limit participation to wealthy states, creating a tiered structure. Non-permanent members face time limits, potentially incentivising deeper commitments.





Leavitt's Gaza hostage remarks frame the board as a success driver. Yet Western unease persists over its UN-rival ambitions and Trump's enduring chairmanship, which some view as unprecedented.





As the initiative evolves, it embodies Trump's deal-oriented foreign policy. Whether it delivers promised peace or sows division remains the central question for 2026's turbulent global landscape.





